Oakcrest High School baseball player Alec Rodriguez got the 100th hit of his career in a 10-3 win over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Saturday.
Rodriguez’s milestone hit was the second of a 4-for-4 day, scoring twice, driving in a run and adding two stolen bases.
The Falcons (7-14) trailed 1-0 after one inning but scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth. Paul Rivera was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Ty’Rell Harris went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Andrew Powell went five innings, struck out four and walked three.
For Lower Cape May (4-13), Paul Gilbert had a double and two runs.
Mainland’s Petty throws no-hitter in win over Holy Spirit
Mainland’s Chase Petty pitched a no-hitter and struck out six over the seven-inning distance. Petty was 3 for 4 with a double. Mark Elliott doubled and had two RBIs, and Devin Sharkey added two hits and an RBI. The Mustangs (13-5), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, had seven hits.
