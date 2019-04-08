Andrew Powell threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out three, to lead the Oakcrest High School baseball team to a 9-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday
For Oakcrest (2-2), Connor Loveland had two hits and two RBIs. Ty’Rell Harris scored three runs and had one RBI.
For Middle (1-4), Luke Salvo and Garrett DiPalantino each had a hit. DiPalantino threw three innings and struck out three.
Mainland Reg. 7,
Cedar Creek 1
For Mainland, Devin Sharkey pitched four innings and struck out five. Mark Elliot had two hits and an RBI. Logan Petty had two hits and scored a run.
For Cedar Creek, David Hagaman struck out three over 22/3 innings. Luke Vaks had two hits. Russel Riek had two hits and an RBI.
Absegami 5,
ACIT 1
Winning pitcher Sam Daggers had a double, a single and a stolen base.
Ray Lewis had two hits, a run and two RBIs, and Adrian Ramos had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. The Braves improved to 2-1. Kyle Strouse had an RBI for host ACIT (3-2).
Penns Grove 14,
Wildwood 0
Penns Grove (1-3) scored 12 runs in the second inning and collected 10 hits in the game, which ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.
Chuck Weigle tripled, scored three runs and had three RBIs.
Dom Troiano doubled for host Wildwood (1-2).
