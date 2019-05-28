St. Augustine Gloucester Catholic baseball

St. Augustine Prep pitcher Cole Vanderslice pitches against Gloucester Catholic at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A great start Tuesday proved to be enough to keep the St. Augustine Prep baseball team in contention to defend its state title.

The top-seeded Hermits scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 9-5 victory over fifth-seeded Notre Dame High School (Mercer County) in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.

“That first inning was crazy,” said leadoff hitter Kenny Foreman, who had two doubles in the inning. “(Notre Dame) is a good team, so for us to get seven runs there was huge.”

Top-seeded St. Augustine (23-4), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11, advanced to the South Jersey final for the fourth straight year. The Hermits will host the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Christian Brothers Academy and St. Joseph-Metuchen for the sectional championship this week.

The Hermits have won three straight S.J. titles and are the defending state champs.

“Our number one goal all year has been to get back to the state final,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “Now, we’re one step closer to reaching our goal.”

GALLERY: Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine baseball game

1 of 40

St. Augustine opened the game as if it would have no trouble getting to the next round. The Hermits sent 11 batters to the plate and collected six hits while chasing the Fighting Irish’s starting pitcher.

Cleanup hitter Rob Ready knocked in the first two runs with a single to left. Designated hitter Kyle Neri also drove in two with a two-out bloop single to left.

“Every team that’s still in the tournament at this point is a good team,” Bylone said. “Notre Dame was here for a reason. We wanted to get the momentum early, and we were able to come up with some big hits.”

There were some anxious moments, however.

Notre Dame (24-2) chipped away at the Hermits’ lead, scoring four total runs in the second, third and fourth innings to cut the gap to 7-4.

The Fighting Irish had several other scoring chances but failed to get big hits in crucial situations. They had 10 hits, including a pair of triples from cleanup hitter Jake Kmiec, but stranded 12 baserunners.

“Give credit to St. Augustine because they had the opportunity early, and they jumped on it,” Notre Dame coach Joe Drulis said. “That can happen in baseball. But I’m also very proud of our kids. We gave ourselves a chance, but we dug ourselves a hole that was just a little too big to climb out of the rest of the game.”

Anthony Sofran earned the win for the Hermits in relief of starter Ready. Kenny Levari threw the final 2 1/3 innings to pick up the save.

Foreman and Cole Vanderslice each had three of the Hermits’ 11 hits.

“It’s been a heck of a ride these last four years,” Vanderslice said. “I’m cherishing every time I get to play this game for this team.”

Notre Dame;021 101 0 — 5 10 1

St. Augustine;700 011 x — 9 11 3

2B — Mains ND, Foreman (2) SA; 3B — Kmiec (2) ND, Vanderslice SA.

WP — Sofran; LP — Feretic.

Records: Notre Dame 24-2; St. Aug. 23-4.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments