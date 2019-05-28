Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A great start Tuesday proved to be enough to keep the St. Augustine Prep baseball team in contention to defend its state title.
The top-seeded Hermits scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 9-5 victory over fifth-seeded Notre Dame High School (Mercer County) in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.
“That first inning was crazy,” said leadoff hitter Kenny Foreman, who had two doubles in the inning. “(Notre Dame) is a good team, so for us to get seven runs there was huge.”
Top-seeded St. Augustine (23-4), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11, advanced to the South Jersey final for the fourth straight year. The Hermits will host the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Christian Brothers Academy and St. Joseph-Metuchen for the sectional championship this week.
The Hermits have won three straight S.J. titles and are the defending state champs.
“Our number one goal all year has been to get back to the state final,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “Now, we’re one step closer to reaching our goal.”
St. Augustine opened the game as if it would have no trouble getting to the next round. The Hermits sent 11 batters to the plate and collected six hits while chasing the Fighting Irish’s starting pitcher.
Cleanup hitter Rob Ready knocked in the first two runs with a single to left. Designated hitter Kyle Neri also drove in two with a two-out bloop single to left.
“Every team that’s still in the tournament at this point is a good team,” Bylone said. “Notre Dame was here for a reason. We wanted to get the momentum early, and we were able to come up with some big hits.”
There were some anxious moments, however.
Notre Dame (24-2) chipped away at the Hermits’ lead, scoring four total runs in the second, third and fourth innings to cut the gap to 7-4.
The Fighting Irish had several other scoring chances but failed to get big hits in crucial situations. They had 10 hits, including a pair of triples from cleanup hitter Jake Kmiec, but stranded 12 baserunners.
“Give credit to St. Augustine because they had the opportunity early, and they jumped on it,” Notre Dame coach Joe Drulis said. “That can happen in baseball. But I’m also very proud of our kids. We gave ourselves a chance, but we dug ourselves a hole that was just a little too big to climb out of the rest of the game.”
Anthony Sofran earned the win for the Hermits in relief of starter Ready. Kenny Levari threw the final 2 1/3 innings to pick up the save.
Foreman and Cole Vanderslice each had three of the Hermits’ 11 hits.
“It’s been a heck of a ride these last four years,” Vanderslice said. “I’m cherishing every time I get to play this game for this team.”
