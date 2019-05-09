Ray Lewis hit a walk-off double to propel the Absegami High School baseball team to a 4-3 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.
Nick Ardente was 3 for 3 for the Braves (13-4). Rudy Kreutzer got the win in relief for Absegami, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out two.
For Holy Spirit, Jimmy Pasquale had an RBI double and Trevor Cohen had a two-run double. Pat Oakes had two hits and a run scored for the Spartans.
Brick Memorial 2,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Patrick Apgar pitched a complete game in the loss for Pinelands (9-7). He allowed two runs on three hits, striking out 11. Bobby Lefevre went 2 for 4 with a run scored, Pete Hammond doubled and Joey Ventresca drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Egg Harbor Twp. 15,
Bridgeton 0
Robbie Petracci went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for EHT (9-9). Garret Smith was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Mike Dodd, Ethan Dodd and David Appolonia all drove in two runs each. Gus Buzby got the win for the Eagles.
For Bridgeton (4-16), Nelson Martinez and Angel Castro recorded both hits for the Bulldogs.
Hammonton 9,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Michael Oliveras went 2 for 3 with three RBI’s for Hammonton (13-6). Brett Thackston was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. The Blue Devils collected five doubles as a team. Stephen Restuccio got the win with six innings pitched, allowing one run, striking out nine.
For Cumberland (4-15), Jake Merritt collected the only hit for the Colts.
Oakcrest 10,
Cinnaminson 8
Alec Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Oakcrest (6-14). Tyler Monzo got the win for the Falcons, pitching six innings, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out six. Drew Robinson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
From Wednesday
St. Joseph 5,
Cape May Tech 1
Jayden Shertel pitched a complete game for St. Joseph (9-7), allowing one run on three hits, striking out 12. Marcos Delvalle had a double and two RBIs and a run scored. Austin Pustizzi also had an RBI double and two runs scored for the Wildcats.
Statistics were not available for Cape May Tech (6-8).
