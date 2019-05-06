LINWOOD — Cedar Creek High School baseball coach Ryan Flannery said when Russell Riek has a solid performance, the rest of his teammates feed off the senior captain’s energy.
That is exactly what happened Monday.
Riek hit a three-run homer, scored three runs and singled twice to lead Cedar Creek to a 9-2 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Cedar Creek improved to 11-7. Mainland, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 10-4.
“We came out, and we just wanted to do the little things right,” said Riek, 17, of the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township. “Everyone just do their jobs, execute and just play good baseball and play up to our potential.
And at the plate, I just went up, wanted to have a good approach, and just wait for my pitch and just let it rip on them.”
Riek, the Pirates’ leadoff batter, singled in the first and second innings. He hit the three-run blast in the third inning, driving in Elian Castillo and Nate Goodrich after they had walked.
Goodrich singled and scored two runs.
Joe Hamill had an RBI double in the first, and David Hagaman singled in Barry Walker. Sean Brady had a two-run double in the second that scored Riek and Walker.
The Pirates scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings.
“It was a great team win,” Flannery said. “We came out and got on them early. That is kind of what we’ve been waiting for with this group, showing up and just being consistent throughout the ballgame.
“We came out early, then Mainland settled in and stopped the bleeding, but we were able to get up early. And then we had Luke Vaks on the mound, and he kind of sealed the deal for us.”
Vaks pitched six innings and struck out 11. He also gave four hits. Vaks, who walked just three, had three singles and two RBIs.
“That’s what we expect from him now,” Flannery said. “He has gone out, and he has proved it against some top-caliber teams around this area. So, when he is doing that, it’s just Luke being Luke. … So, we just ask to play good defense and hit the ball, and that’s what we were able to do today.”
The Mustangs’ Logan Petty hit a two-out, two-run double in the third inning that scored Devin Sharkey and Kyle Goodman, who had walked and singled, respectively.
Logan Petty and Kyle Campbell each singled in the sixth inning. Chase Petty took the loss, pitching two innings and striking out two. Luke Mazur and Mark Elliott combined to shut out the Pirates the rest of the game.
“I thought my pitching was good early. We just had a lot of routine ground balls that we typically field, and we just didn’t make plays today,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said.
“I was happy with the way we responded. Everybody that came in on the mound played well. We competed all game, but we just can’t field the way we did in the first two innings and win baseball games.”
Mainland will play Eastern Regional in the first round of the 46th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We just talked about making the routine play and kind of turning the page for tomorrow,” Kern said. “So, no time to feel bad about ourselves.”
Last month, Mainland beat Cedar Creek on the Pirates’ home field. Riek was pleased after the game to have returned the favor.
“We are going to take it one game at a time,” Riek said. “Doing the little things right, and making the plays. That’s what we are focused on. And to challenge ourselves to play our best.”
