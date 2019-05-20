LINWOOD — Most of the Absegami High School baseball players pumped their fists and jumped in celebration when the final out was made Monday afternoon.
All Braves pitcher Sam Daggers did was bend over and put his arms on his knees.
The senior was too emotional and too drained to do anything else.
Daggers threw a complete-game shutout as 10th-seeded Absegami beat seventh-seeded Mainland Regional 1-0 in a South Jersey Group III first-round game.
“I was locked in the whole day, and it was finally over,” Daggers said. “I just wanted to get off the mound as fast as possible. This means everything.”
Daggers allowed three hits, walked three and struck out nine in seven innings. His performance earned him and his fellow Braves seniors their first playoff win.
“There (are) a lot of feelings there,” Daggers said. “I know how hard all the guys I’ve played with have worked for this. Playoffs wins are hard to come by.”
Absegami overcame a standout effort from Mainland sophomore pitcher Chase Petty, who allowed just two hits and an unearned run. Petty struck out 12 and walked two in seven innings.
“Chase Petty is as good as it gets,” Daggers said. “As a sophomore, where he’s going to be his senior year is unbelievable. The sky is the limit for that kid. Every time I thought I made good contact against him, (the ball) went straight into the ground.”
The matchup between Daggers and Petty was one of the most anticipated games of the first round of the playoffs. The game started at 4 p.m. under sunny blue skies.
“Everybody in the school during the day was talking to me about the weather and the (supposed) storm coming through at 6:30,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “I said, ‘This game is going to be well over by then with the way these two guy throw the ball.’”
The Braves scored the only run after Sam Muniz led off the top of the second inning with single. Two batters later, Muniz scored when Adrian Ramos lifted a sacrifice fly to right field.
Mainland had a couple of chances to score in the late innings. With a Mainland runner on second, Absegami third baseman Bill Wheatley made a diving catch to end the fifth.
The Mustangs’ best chance came when consecutive hits and a throwing error put runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the sixth.
“It was a tough situation,” Daggers said. “I was not liking it at first, but then I kind of relaxed myself and said, ‘I’ve been pitching all right so far. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.’ “
Daggers relied mostly on his curveball to escape the jam.
“We tried not to go to the curveball as much as we could early,” said Absegami first-year coach Mike DeCicco, who calls the Braves’ pitches. “Sam’s fastball was dominant through the first five innings. We could save (the curveball) for late, and Sam executed.”
After the hits, Daggers struck out the next two batters he faced. The other out came when Mainland failed to execute a squeeze play with one out. Absegami caught the Mainland runner sprinting from third in a rundown and tagged him out.
“It’s frustrating,” Kern said. “Not only were we in position to tie it, but in my head I was thinking we’re going to score two, and Chase is going to shut the door. We were right where we wanted to be, but tip your hat to them. Sam pitched phenomenally and pitched himself out of it.”
Both teams were emotional after the game. Mainland (17-6) had beaten Absegami twice during the regular season, including an 11-7 win on Friday.
Mainland and Absegami know each other well. DeCicco played and coached at Mainland, graduating in 2010.
“It’s disappointing, but when the game is played that well,” Kern said, “I was happy for Coach DeCicco. I didn’t want him to get his first playoff win against us, but I guess if there’s any place he should get it, (Mainland) is the place.”
Absegami (15-5) will play at second-seeded Cherry Hill West (20-3) in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
“This first playoff wins means a lot,” Daggers said. “I can’t wait to see where it takes us, and no matter what happens, it’s been a blessing an awesome feeling to share the field with these guys.”
Absegami;010 000 0 — 1 2 1
Mainland;000 000 0 — 0 3 0
2B: AB. Snyder
WP: Daggers LP: C. Petty
