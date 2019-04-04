St. Joseph High School’s baseball team beat Pleasantville 4-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.
Jayden Shertel pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16 for St. Joseph (1-2). Shertel also broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run single.
Pleasantville fell to 1-1. No other information was available.
Absegami 10,
Middle Twp. 0
Nick Ardente had two RBIs and a double for Absegami (1-1). Sammy Muniz hit a double, and Shane Nanek had a triple. Jesse Donlon struck out three and allowed one hit in his first varsity start.
Ryan Gallagher had a hit for Middle Township (0-3).
Barnegat 8,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Tyler Suydam went 3 for 4 for host Barnegat (2-1), with two runs and two RBIs. Matthew Scott had a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI, and Nick Danbrowney and Steven Meier (three RBIs) added two hits each. Lukas Torres had a hit, a walk and three runs. Winning pitcher Collin Zarenkiewicz gave up two hits and a run in 41/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.
For Pinelands (2-1), reliever Pete Hammond struck out six.
Buena Reg. 5,
Cape May Tech 3
Julian DelValle went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Buena (1-0). Yan Sauri struck out six in six innings.
Joel Sheptock struck out six in seven innings for Cape May Tech (2-2).
No other information was available.
Atlantic Christian 7,
Pilgrim Academy 5
Solomon Griffith led the visiting Cougars (3-1) with a home run, a single, four runs and two RBIs. Atlantic Christian trailed 5-4 but scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh. Winning pitcher Luke Phillips had a homer and two runs, and Ryan Lomangino added two hits.
Pilgrim’s Jack Lipari struck out nine and doubled.
Cedar Creek 14,
Oakcrest 2
David Hagaman went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and six RBIs for Cedar Creek (2-0). Russell Riek had three runs. Elian Castillo and Barry Walker had two apiece. Sean Brady struck out five in five innings.
Anthony Firpo went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Oakcrest (1-2). Connor Loveland struck out three in three innings.
Holy Spirit 10,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Brandon Castellini went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Holy Spirit (3-0). Justin Jimenez, Steven Petrosh and JJ Spotts each added two RBIs. Jake Lamonaca Trevor Cohen added two runs apiece. Jake Taylor struck out seven in four innings.
Chris Cruz went 1 for 2 for Wildwood Catholic (2-1).
Millville 17,
Atlantic City 0
Dom Buonadonna went 4 for 4 with three runs, three RBIs and a triple for Millville (1-1). Connor Nurnberg went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run. Logan Musey struck out nine in five innings.
Angelo Moynihan had a single for Atlantic City (0-3).
Vineland 13,
ACIT 0
Vineland scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and the game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule. David Hunsberger went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for the Fighting Clan (2-0). Nathan Figueroa was 2 for 2 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Eric Bogan and Steven Gonzalez also doubled. Andrew Rodriguez and Craig Scott each scored two runs. Vineland’s Ron Barnabei went five innings, gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one.
For ACIT, Tony Santa Maria went 2 for 2 with a double, and Kyle Bronc added a double.
From Wednesday
Hammonton 11,
Clearview Reg. 10
For Hammonton (2-0), Stephen Restuccio had five RBIs and a home run. Jared Beebe and Anthony Leo each had one RBI. Leo also doubled and scored a run. Jacob Lintner pitched 62/3 innings with five strikeouts.
For Clearview (0-2), Jake Cubbler struck out two.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Joey Ventresca went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for Pinelands (2-0). Pete Hammond went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Noah Dean struck out eight in a complete game.
Jordan Jurkiewicz went 2 for 3 with a two singles and a run (0-2). Garrett Reilly had an RBI single. Jacob Bowles struck out four in six innings.
