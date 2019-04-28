LINWOOD — Cole Vanderslice couldn’t wait for Sunday.
The St. Augustine Prep senior pitcher threw six scoreless innings as the Hermits beat Gloucester Catholic 3-0 in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional.
Vanderslice’s performance came five days after he allowed five hits and five runs in two innings in an 8-5 loss to Bishop Eustace. The St. Augustine, Gloucester Catholic and Bishop Eustace programs are all perennial powers and intertwined with each other. Their games against each other are always one of the season's highlights.
“A lot of people talk when you lose to a team like (Eustace),” Vanderslice said. “I didn’t have my best stuff that day. I kind of had a chip on my shoulder to prove to my guys that I still got it and to prove to everyone else that we’re still the team to beat here.”
Vanderslice, who also had two hits, was named the Mike Trout Player of the Game and was presented with a baseball autographed by the Los Angeles Angels star and 2009 Millville graduate.
“I was waiting for Sunday so much,” Vanderslice said. “I was thinking about it every night. I felt I had to come out and give it my best. I thought I did a pretty job of that.”
The eighth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic featured several of South Jersey’s top teams. The showcase raises money for the American Cancer Society. St. Augustine (11-2) is the defending state Non-Public A champion and ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Gloucester Catholic (8-2) is the defending state Non-Public B champion and No. 4 in the Elite 11.
Fans lined the right- and left-field lines to watch the contest. The game will impact seeding for the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic, a 16-team tournament that features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams next month.
Vanderslice wasn’t the only Hermit to feel like they had something to prove Sunday. In addition to the Eustace defeat, the Hermits had lost a marquee non-league game to Hun School earlier this month.
“We know we’re a good team, but we haven’t been showing it in the big games,” said St. Augustine junior Kenny Levari, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save. “We finally got one.
The Hermits scored all three of their runs in the first three innings. Rob Ready had an RBI groundout, and Jayson Hoopes scored a run with a bloop single.
Gloucester Catholic sophomore pitcher Anthony Solometo struck out nine in six innings and retired the last 10 hitters he faced.
Vanderslice walked the first two batters he faced but immediately settled down. He allowed three hits, walked five and struck out five.
“I still don’t think I had my best stuff,” he said, “but it was definitely better (than earlier in the season).”
Vanderslice’s performance was even more impressive considering Gloucester Catholic scored 18 runs in a win over state-power Bergen Catholic on Saturday. Gloucester Catholic left 11 runners on base Sunday.
“We were one swing away multiple times,” Gloucester Catholic coach Adam Tussey said. “We tip our cap today. Cole threw the ball really well. We don’t want this to affect us. We’re hoping to see them again in the Diamond (Classic). We’re going to move on but (with a ) not forget kind of mindset.”
Vanderslice benefitted from superb defense. Hermits center fielder Kevin Foreman made a running catch with two runners on to end the third inning. Levari fielded a hard-hit groundball at shortstop and turned it into a double play in the fifth.
“I can pitch to contact knowing I got guys like Kevin and Kenny behind me,” Vanderslice said. “It makes it a lot easier to be comfortable on the mound.”
Vanderslice has spent his St. Augustine career pitching in big games. He was 6-0 with a 2.47 ERA and threw a complete-game shutout as the Hermits beat Delbarton 1-0 in the state Non-Public A title game last season.
But Vanderslice took a 6.75 ERA in three starts into Sunday’s game.
“Cole knows he wasn’t at his best all year up until now,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “He doesn’t have to prove anything to me, but he wanted to prove something to himself. That was the Cole Vanderslice of last year. I’m glad he’s back.”
Gloucester Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
St. Augustine 102 000 0 — 3 7 1
2B—Vanderslice SA.
WP—Vanderslice (2-1). LP—Solometo (2-1). S—Levari
