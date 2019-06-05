St. Augustine Prep Baseball takes SJ Title

St. Augustine Prep defeats Saint Joseph in the South Jersey title Game. May 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The St. Augustine Prep and Delbarton high school baseball teams will have to wait a day to play for the state Non-Public A championship.

The threat of thunderstorms caused the game to be postponed until 4 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park in Mercer County. It was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the third straight year these teams have met in the state final. Delbarton won 2-1 in 2018, and St. Augustine won 1-0 last year.

— Michael McGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

