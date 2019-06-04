The St. Augustine Prep baseball team has defied expectations all season.

The Hermits will try to do it again Wednesday.

St. Augustine (24-4) will play Delbarton (25-3) for the state Non-Public A title 4 p.m. at Veterans Park in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Delbarton features players with national reputations. The New York Yankees drafted Delbarton shortstop Anthony Volpe with the 30th pick in the first round of the MLB draft Monday night. Jack Leiter is one of the country's top scholastic pitchers.

"Everybody is excited to see what happens," St. Augustine senior Cole Vanderslice said. "Obviously, we're doubted a little bit with Volpe and Leiter being two of the best players in the state, but our team knows we can go up against anybody."

St. Augustine is the defending state champion and can draw confidence from its past success against Delbarton.

This is the fourth time St. Augustine and Delbarton have met in the past three years. The Hermits are 2-1 in those games. St. Augustine beat Delbarton 1-0 in last year's state final, while Delbarton beat the Hermits 2-1 in the 2017 state final.

"We've beat them," Vanderslice said, "so we know it's possible."

St. Augustine has won four straight South Jersey titles. The Hermits are always a Cape-Atlantic League favorite and expected to be one of South Jersey's top teams.

But this year's team was not expected to play for a state title. The Hermits graduated multiple standouts from last season's team and also had to deal with several injuries this season.

"That's what made this year so fun and so special," Vanderslice said. "Last year when we won South Jersey, it didn't feel like that big of a deal. This year we won it, and it felt like one of the biggest wins I've ever been part of."

With the Yankees' drafting of Volpe, this already has been a thrilling week for the Delbarton program.

Volpe is batting .500 (39 for 78) with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. Leiter, who is the son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, will continue his career at the University of Vanderbilt, an NCAA baseball power known for producing pitching standouts, including David Price of the Boston Red Sox. Leiter is 8-1 with a 0.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

GALLERY: St. Augustine Prep wins South Jersey title

St. Augustine Prep defeats Saint Joseph in the South Jersey title Game.     May 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

1 of 49

"They're a very-well coached team," Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. "They're loaded."

St. Augustine relies on shortstop Kenny Levari (.423 average, 18 RBIs) and center fielder Kevin Foreman (.448 average, 32 runs scored). Senior pitcher Jay Hoopes is a University of Virginia recruit. He is 6-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 32 innings.

"All I've asked of my team is to get us to (the state final)," Bylone said. "Get us to that game, and anything can happen. We've got a tough task ahead of us. I'm sure they're going to have a chip on their shoulder from last year. But we'll be ready."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments