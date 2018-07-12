SPT_NUNAN
Jayson Hoopes a Junior at Saint Augustine Prep works out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. January 13, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

Saint Augustine Prep rising senior Jayson Hoopes has committed to play baseball at the University of Virginia. 

Hoopes had been committed to Wagner College. 

In January, Hoopes, a native of Northfield, attended the MLK Pro Day Event in Philadelphia. During the event,  Hoopes showed impressive velocity topping out at 93 on the radar run. 

Hoopes mostly pitched in relief last season for the NJSIAA Non-Public A champion Hermits. 

