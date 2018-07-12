Saint Augustine Prep rising senior Jayson Hoopes has committed to play baseball at the University of Virginia.
2019 Canes RHP Jayson Hoopes Commits to UVA @PerfectGameUSA @DynamicBaseball pic.twitter.com/INODGxxgRE— Canes Baseball (@TheCanesBB) July 12, 2018
Hoopes had been committed to Wagner College.
In January, Hoopes, a native of Northfield, attended the MLK Pro Day Event in Philadelphia. During the event, Hoopes showed impressive velocity topping out at 93 on the radar run.
Hoopes mostly pitched in relief last season for the NJSIAA Non-Public A champion Hermits.
