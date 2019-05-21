HAMMONTON — Jayden Shertel drilled a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday.
His contribution started a seven-run rally that led the seventh-seeded St. Joseph High School to a 11-1 victory over 10th-seeded Holy Cross in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public B baseball tournament at Hammonton Lake Park.
The game ended in the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
“Early in the game, we were just trying to get it started again and get on top early,” said Shertel, 16, of Hammonton. “Keep winning innings (and) keep winning the game.”
The Wildcats play the winner of 15th-seeded Timothy Christian and second-seeded Immaculata in the quarterfinals Friday.
“I was trying to put a good swing on the ball (and) put it in play with runners in scoring position,”’Shertel said. “It just got through with a good hit.”
Shertel scored two runs, had an RBI single in the first inning and walked in the fifth. The sophomore was recently selected for the Carpenter Cup Classic in June.
St. Joseph coach Dan Mercado said he has coached Shertel since the player was 9 years old.
Mercado also coached his two sons — Brock, a sophomore, and Cohl, a freshman — and about seven other players on the roster since Little League.
“There’s a comfort level by playing with that he is going to have with no other coach,” Mercado said. “So, stepping up for me, I’m not surprised. ... I’m not surprised about anyone stepping up on this team.”
St. Joseph, which improved to 13-8, has won 12 of its last 14 games.
The entire starting lineup reached base at least once. Dan Mercado said the team has been playing better down the stretch.
“I will give the performance today a B,” he said. “We have to clean up the fielding 1,000%. We cost our pitching some extra pitches. When we play in bigger games, we have to play clean and make those plays.”
The Wildcats’ big second inning was the main highlight Tuesday evening.
Gage Ambruster hit a two-run single and scored a run. Brock Mercado had an RBI single and scored a run. Chase Rieger and Bobby Hyndman each scored a run.
For the game, Cohl Mercado singled twice and scored two runs. Marcos Del Valle, the winning pitcher, pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
“During the game, I just try to block our everything and play the game I’m supposed to be playing,” he said. “I credit that a lot of that to coach (Dan) Mercado. Just (play) the way you’re supposed to play the the game, and play for my teammates.”
Holy Cross;000 100 x— 1
St. Joseph;170 012 x— 11
WP: Del Valle LP: Paolini
Records— St. Joseph 13-8; Holy Cross 7-14.
