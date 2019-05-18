St. Augustine Prep defeated King’s Christian 7-2 in a nonconference baseball game Saturday.
The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-4.
Rob Ready struck out three for St. Augustine.
Ready also had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Cole Vanderslice was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Jim Crew was 2 for 3 with an RBI for King’s Christian (19-11).
Toms River South 3,
Egg Harbor Twp. 2
Anthony Feinstein and Garrett Smith each had a single and an RBI for Egg Harbor Township (10-11).
Mike Dodd and Cory Kessler added a run apiece. Matt Hartshorn, Gabe Driscoll, Jordan Erbe and Maximus Rivas each had a single for Toms River South (12-9). Colin Mackle had a run and an RBI.
Holy Spirit 7,
Oakcrest 6
The Spartans’ Jimmy Pasquale homered, had three RBIs and scored a run. Steven Petrosh doubled, scored a run and had an RBI. Donovan Patten went 4 2/3 innings and stuck out five.
Holy spirit improved to 11-7.
The Falcons’ Ty’Rell Harris scored three runs and had one RBI. Alec Rodriguez had three RBIs. Gavin Healy went 5 1/3 innings and struck out one.
Oakcrest fell to 8-15-1.
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 11,
Absegami 7
Logan Petty went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run for Mainland. Chase Petty walked twice with two RBIs and Billy Rodgers reached base all five times for the Mustangs.
For Absegami, Shane Nanek went 2 for 4 with an RBI single. The Braves walked 11 times and did not strike out.
Millville 11,
Egg Harbor Twp. 7
Garrett Musey went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Millville (13-5). Joe Hignett doubled with three RBIs.
For EHT (10-10), Cory Kessler, Robbie Petracci and Anthony Feinstein all hit solo home runs.
Softball
Egg Harbor Twp. 10,
Atlantic City 0
The Eagles’ Haley Korsak, the winning pitcher, struck out nine and gave two hits. Jess Sarn singled twice and had a two run homer. Zoe Bork and Kaitlyn Riggs each went 2 for 4 with a double. Ashley Fee doubled.
EHT improved to 12-7.
Katie Master, the losing pitcher, struck out three and walked one.
From Friday
Millville 6,
Vineland 3
Mahogany Wheeler hit a two run home run for Millville (18-2). Wheeler pitched seven innings, striking out seven. Abbi Markee was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Thunderbolts.
For Vineland (19-6), Devin Coia, Emma Barbera and Sara Parks drove in the three runs for the Fighting Clan.
Mainland Reg. 10,
Absegami 0
Megan McManus was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Lauren Toner was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Mainland (20-5). Isabella Canesi allowed only one hit over five innings, striking out three.
For Absegami (8-15), Rhiannon Ginnetti, Kaylin Flukey and Brianna Camp each got a hit.
Egg Harbor Twp. 15,
Bridgeton 0
Jess Sarni struck out ten for EHT. Ashley Fee was 2 for 4 with a double. Kaitlyn Riggs doubled and Sandy McKinley had two singles for the Eagles.
There were no statistics for Bridgeton.
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 10,
Monroe 5
The Rams’ Cade Johnson scored five goals. Johnson and Nick Stankus each had two assists. Ajani Steverson added two goals. Stankus, Ryan Sininsky and Aaron Hutchinson each scored one. Luke Maul made 15 saves.
Southern improved to 14-3.
Anthony Abreu and Matthew Dorrian each scored twice for Monroe (15-4).
Golf
From Friday
Cape May Tech 171,
ACIT 198
At Union League National (par 36)
CMT— Christ Porto 41, Zach Johnson 42, Alyssa Hicks 44, David Wurtz 44.
ACIT— Hunter Reese 39, Thomas Jost 44, Logan Williamson 57, Dylan Williamson 58.
Birdies— Reese (2).
Records— CMT 14-3, ACIT 7-11.
Oakcrest 156,
Wildwood Catholic 193
Blue Heron Pines Golf Course (par 36)
O— Nolan Harring 38, Dan Hartey 39, Cassie Booth 39, Vivek Kolli 40.
WC— Kieron Kelly 41, PJ Bogle 48, Cory Krause 49, Tommy Golden 55.
Birdies— Booth (2), Harring O.
Records— O 9-8; WC 1-13.
Pinelands Reg. 162,
Barnegat 180
P— Nate Szwed 37, Austin Carney 38, David Laney 43, Connor Carney 44.
B— Kyle Smith 41, Nick Spitz 44, Matt Kulpa 47, Owen McAvoy 48.
Birdies— C. Carney, Szwed P.
Records— P 14-0, B 8-8
Pinelands repeats as undefeated B-South champions for the second consecutive year.
Boys tennis
From Friday
St. Augustine 4,
Millville 1
At St. Augustine
Singles— Michael Giunta SA d. Kevin Smith M 6-0, 6-1; Phil Ritchie SA d. Ralph Martin 6-0, 6-1; William Muhlbaier M d. Mark Ritchie SA 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles— Casey Burhanna-Conor Franz SA d. Gavin Smith-Matthew Price M 6-0, 6-1; Rob Ritchie-Reilly Burhanna SA d. Jacob Lewis Andrew Crain M 6-0, 6-0.
Records— SA 19-0, M 14-6.
