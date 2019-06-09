The local high school baseball season didn't end until Thursday, when St. Augustine Prep lost the state Non-Public A championship game, but some of the best players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference will be back in action Monday.
Tri-Cape, a team consisting of players from the two leagues, will begin play in the 34th annual Carpenter Cup in Philadelphia. Tri-Cape will face defending champion Olympic-Colonial at 12:30 p.m. at the UYA Showcase Field at FDR Park.
The Carpenter Cup is a single-elimination tournament featuring 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It's a 15-game showcase event sponsored by the Philadelphia Phillies.
“The Phillies Carpenter Cup is recognized nationally as one of the finest baseball tournaments for high school students,” said Jon Joaquin, the team's director of Youth Baseball Development. “This tournament has been a catalyst for many players to receive scholarships and admission to the country’s top universities.”
The previously announced CAL players on the Tri-Cape roster: Jayson Hoopes, Kenny Levari and Kevin Foreman (St. Augustine Prep); Brandon Lashley and Jaden Millstein (Ocean City); Dominic Buonadonna and Nate Goranson (Millville); Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph); Alejandro Rosado (Pleasantville); Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township); Ervin Bogan (Vineland); Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) and Shane Solari (Holy Spirit).
The alternates are Jake Guglielmi and Luis Sauri (Buena Regional); Jimmy Pasquale (Holy Spirit); A.J. Campbell (Ocean City); Sam Daggers (Absegami), David Hagaman (Cedar Creek) and James Longstreet (Cape May Tech).
If Tri-Cape wins, it will play either Mercer County or Philadelphia Catholic in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday at FDR Park.
The winner of that game will play in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. June 17 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies.
The final is scheduled to be played June 18 at 10 a.m. on the Phillies' field.
The Carpenter Cup Classic softball tournament is next week. The Tri-Cape team will face Philadephia Catholic at 11:30 a.m. June 17 at FDR Park.
