Vineland High School’s Ervin Bogan got his 100th career hit with a single in the Fighting Clan’s 6-4 loss to Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.
Garrett Smith hit a three-run home run for EHT (8-9). Robbie Petracci was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Eagles. Mikal Goods was the winning pitcher in 1.2 innings of relief.
David Hunsberger was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Scott Craig was 1 for 4 with an RBI for Vineland (10-5).
Diamond Classic
No. 7 Eastern Reg. 8,
No. 8 Mainland Reg. 7
Chase Petty, Mark Elliott, Kyle Goodman and Brody Levin each had two hits for Mainland (10-5). Petty, Goodman and Devin Sharkey added an RBI single apiece.
Teddy Moos and Jack Winsett each had multiple hits for Eastern (14-4).
Millville 8,
ACIT 6
Steve Graziano had two RBIs, a run and a double for ACIT (7-12). Tony Santa Maria added a double.
Millville improved to 10-5. No other information was available.
Oakcrest 9,
Middle Twp. 1
Andrew Powell picked up the win on the mound for Oakcrest (5-13), throwing five innings, striking out six and allowing one hit. Powell also drove in a two runs along with David Connelly.
Middle Twp. (3-12) scored its only run on a passed ball in the sixth inning.
From Monday
Buena 14,
Pleasantville 0
Schuyler Lomberk pitched a complete-game shutout for Buena. Billy Donnelly had three hits for the Chiefs.
Sleiter Suriel and Kevin Garcia each had hits for Pleasantville.
Softball
Cape May Tech 6,
Holy Spirit 5, 8 innings
Amy Poserina drove in the game-winning run in extra innings for Cape May Tech (5-8). Paige Sittineri doubled and Lorin Peredinas got her third win of the season in the circle for the Hawks, striking out four.
For Holy Spirit (6-13), Paige Sodeco tripled and Ella Lawler doubled. Nicolette Calabrese drove in a run and struck out six in the circle for the Spartans.
Cedar Creek 10,
Lower Cape May 0
Ally Schlee pitched a one-hit shutout and hit a two-run home run for Cedar Creek (9-14). Schlee struck out 10 to get her sixth win of the year. Gianni Luciano also doubled for the Pirates.
Lower Cape May fell to 2-11.
(11) St. Joseph 8,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Starr Baker hit a three-run home run in the third for St. Joseph (23-1). Carli Melchiorre was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Makayla Veneziale got her 14th win of the season for the Wildcats, striking out six.
For OLMA (9-6), Elena Anglani, Faith Huscher and Courtney Mosley each had a hit.
Wildwood Catholic 18,
Pleasantville 0
Emily Cimino was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs for Wildwood Catholic (7-4). Noelle Probst added two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Brianna Bailey had a single, a double and two RBIs. Pleasantville fell to 0-11.
Bridgeton 25,
Wildwood 14
Jenna Hans and Leah Benichou both doubled for Wildwood (4-7), with Benichou driving in a run. Ava Troiano was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Imene Fathi was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Bridgeton improved to 2-12. No statistics were available for Bridgeton.
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 12,
Camden Tech 2
Emily Cimino was 3 for 3, falling a home run shy of the cycle for Wildwood Catholic (6-4). She also drove in three runs. Bella Feraco and Marianna Papazaglou had two RBIs each for the Crusaders. Noelle Probst got the win in the circle with five innings pitched, allowing two runs on four hits.
Williamstown 9,
Cumberland 5
Jasmine Figueroa was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Cumberland (0-16). Alyssa Bennett, Heavyn Perez and Sarrina Gonzalez each drove in a run for the Colts.
St. Joseph 4,
Burlington Twp. 3
Leilani Colaneri went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Makayla Veneziale, the winning pitcher, struck out five. Veneziale, who improved to 13-1, went 2 for 4 and had an RBI. Starr Barker had a two-out, two-run single in the third inning.
St. Joseph improved to 22-1.
Pinelands Reg. 4
Toms River South 3
Ally Vesoz got the win for Pinelands (6-9), striking out five. At the plate, Vesoz was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Adrianna Dancisin was 2 for 4 with the game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning for the Wildcats.
Buena Reg. 23,
Pleasantville 0
Gabby D’Ottavio got the win for Buena (14-3), striking out three, as well as hitting a double at the plate. Kendal Bryant hit a home run for the Chiefs. Buena scored eleven runs in the first, seven in the second and five in the third on 14 hits.
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Memorial 0
Matt Maxwell logged 24 assists and Logan Lipositz recorded 12 digs for Southern (26-2). Zack Hem led the Rams in kills with eight, while Justin Kean recorded seven kills.
