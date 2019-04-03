The Wildwood High School softball team beat Pitman 27-5 on Wednesday in a Tri-County Conference game.
Imene Fathi went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Warriors (2-0). Emily Little was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and four runs. Leah Benichou, Jenna Hans and Amanda Claudio each added four runs. Fathi was also the winning pitcher.
Pitman fell to 1-2.
Highland Reg. 19,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Cioni Simmons tripled for the Colts (0-2). Gianna Trexler pitched four innings with four strikeouts.
For Highland, Angelina Picozzi had four RBIs. Sydney Arrigale tripled, and Angelina Picozzi doubled twice. Nerina Tramp pitched five innings with eight strikeouts.
Our Lady of Mercy 17,
Atlantic Christian 1
Elena Anglani went 3 for 4 with three runs for Our Lady of Mercy (1-0).
Courtney Mosley went 2 for 4 with two runs. Olivia Stefano and Alina Colon had three runs apiece.
Nicolette Merlino had five strikeouts in four innings.
Atlantic Christian fell to 0-2. No other information was available.
St. Joseph 20,
Pleasantville 1
Xelynn Conde went 3 for 3 with a triple and a home run for St. Joseph (1-0).
Makeala Adler went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Leilani Colaneri was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.
Hammonton 6,
Clearview Reg. 3
Allie Bishop went 2 for 4 with two runs for Hammonton (2-0).
Cayla Kalani hit a triple. Marisa Passarella went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Mary Jane Calascione struck out four in a complete game.
Brooke McGuigan and Jenna Patterson each went 2 for 3 with a run for Clearview (0-2).
Baseball
Pitman 13,
Wildwood 5
Dan Kelly went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs for Pitman (2-0). Montana Milward went 2 for 4 with two runs. Bryce Jordy struck out four in five innings.
Ethan Burke went 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Wildwood (1-1). Ernie Troiano hit a double and drove in a run. Corlen Vallese struck out three in five innings.
Wildwood Catholic 20,
Bridgeton 3
Ben Church, Justin Klemick, Giacamo Antonicello and Tyler Cruz each had three RBIs.
Antonicello also hit a home run. Tommy Belansen tripled, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Johnny Belansen scored a run.
Cruz pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for Wildwood Catholic (2-0).
For Bridgeton (0-2), Leonardo Perez scored one run and had an RBI. Camaron Dunkle had an RBI, and Raul Reyes Gallardo scored a run.
Gerardo Soriano struck out three.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.