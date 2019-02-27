VOORHEES TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team finished with a losing season for the first time in 50 years Wednesday.
Still, Atlantic City coach Gene Allen told the Vikings to leave the locker room with their heads held high.
Eighth-seeded Atlantic City lost to top-seeded Eastern Regional 51-41 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. The Vikings (10-15) haven’t had a losing season since they finished 7-12 in 1968-69.
But the season can still be deemed a developmental success because of the progress the Vikings made. Junior forward Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Atlantic City led 25-20 at halftime. It would have been difficult back in December to imagine the Vikings playing so well on the road against the South Jersey Group IV top seed.
“To see these guys grow up over the last few months,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said, “is a tribute to them, particularly with all the craziness and chaos.”
Allen was referring to more than just wins and loses with that quote. This has been a tumultuous season for the Vikings.
It began shortly after tryouts started when The Atlantic City Board of Education voted in November not to reappoint him after a parental complaint concerning last season’s team banquet. Allen sued the board, and a judge reinstated him. The board chose not to appeal the judge’s decision.
On Wednesday, the Vikings built their halftime lead with accurate perimeter shooting. Zaire Montague (12 points) sank two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“We made some outside shots,” Allen said, “which we rarely do. I thought we moved the ball well.”
Atlantic City missed a dunk early in the third quarter that would have given it a seven-point lead.
Eastern (21-7) dominated from there. Eastern shifted to a three-quarter court press that befuddled the young Atlantic City guards. Eastern began the third with a 9-0 run to take the lead.
“What hurt us is what has hurt us all season long, and that’s inexperience at the guard play,” Allen said. “We tried to prepare them for (the pressure). But I think it was just a little too much for them.”
Still, Byard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to cut Eastern’s lead to three with 5 minutes, 57 seconds left in the game.
“I think (Byard) will be one of the better players in South Jersey next year,” Allen said. “He has to work on some things. He’s only been playing a year-and-a-half of organized basketball.”
Noah Klinewski led Eastern with 21. Eastern will host fourth-seeded Millville in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal Friday.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City has reasons to feel optimistic about next season. In addition to Byard, sophomores Cory Yeoman, Nasson Blakely, Jayden Jones and junior Julio Sanchez gained valuable experience this season.
“This has been a very humbling experience,” Allen said. “But to be on the other side of it, it kind of reinvigorates you.”
Atlantic City 8 17 6 10 — 41
Eastern 10 10 15 16 — 51
AC — Byard 22, Frederick 2, Montague 12, Teague 2, Yeoman 1.
ER — Klinewski 21, Heck 5, Lynch 1, Winsett 3, Ems 21.
