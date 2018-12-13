The high school boys basketball season begins Friday night.

It should be one of the most intriguing seasons in several tears. Wildwood Catholic, St. Augustine Prep, Millville, St. Joseph, Pleasantville and Atlantic City are all expected to be among South Jersey’s top teams.

Several other teams – notably Ocean City and Holy Spirit – have the potential for promising seasons.

Team-by-team previews follow. Teams are divided into four categories:

Favorite: The team to beat.

Contender: More than capable of winning a championship.

Spoiler: Capable of upsetting the region’s top teams

Rebuilding: Better days ahead.

Cape-Atlantic League

American Division

ACIT

Coach: Larry DiGiovanni

Last season’s record: 7-17

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Long-time local coach DiGiovanni, who had his greatest success with the Holy Spirit girls in the early 2000s, takes over the program. He wants to build a competitive program using full-court pressure defense. James Waugh, a 6-0 junior, averaged 10 points last season. Jared Armitage, a 6-3 senior, is an excellent rebounder.

Atlantic City

Coach: Gene Allen

Last season’s record: 25-5

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Vikings are talented but inexperienced and faced plenty of distractions in the preseason as Allen fought to keep his coaching position. Zion Teague, a 6-8 senior, is the only returning starter. Seniors Zaire Montague and Joe Persiano saw time off the bench last season. Stephen Byard, a 6-5 junior, is a player to watch.

Bridgeton

Coach: Sam Picketts

Last season’s record: 4-22

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bulldogs are hoping to create a winning culture by working and playing hard. They will rely on senior guard D’ondre Fentress, sophomore guard Vintrell Moore and sophomore forward Ryan Williams.

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Cameron Bell

Last season’s record: 9-16

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Eagles return experienced players in 6-5 Jordan Sweeney (11.4 ppg), 6-2 Michael Dodd (10.0 ppg) and 6-4 Isaiah Walsh. The goal is to qualify for the CAL tournament and earn a home state tournament game.

Millville

Coach: Mike Jones

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Millville is an experienced and talented team that should contend for the S.J. Group IV title. Guard Rynell Lawrence has 1,263 career points. Little John Green, a 6-7 senior, averaged nine points, 3.5 blocks and 6.6 rebounds last season.

St. Augustine Prep

Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 20-7

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Hermits should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine will get a boost from Andrew Delaney, a 6-7 transfer from Blair Academy. Delaney has committed to Division II Adelphia University. The Hermits also feature 6-5 senior Charles Solomon, who averaged 12.4 points last season.

Vineland

Coach: Dan Russo

Last season’s record: 11-12

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Russo, who has rebuilt the Vineland football program, takes over the basketball program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007-08. Senior guard D.J. Campbell is one of South Jersey’s most prolific scorers, averaging 24.3 points last season.

National Division

Absegami

Coach: Kenny Johnson

Last season’s record: 3-19

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Braves will look to improve as they return some experienced players. Absegami will rely on 5-10 senior guard Mike Woodson and juniors Mike Fitten, Omar Nunez, Brian Searight and Joseph Javier.

Cedar Creek

Coach: Randy Dean

Last season’s record: 8-17

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Pirates are young but have potential. Najee Coursey is a 6-3 junior. Sophomore guards Kyree Tinsley and Amaris Gresham should also contribute.

Holy Spirit

Coach: Jamie Gillespie

Last season’s record: 13-12

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Spartans have an interesting mix of talent. Christian Kalinowski, a 6-2 junior, is a player to watch. Joe Glenn, a 6-8 junior, and Isaiah Gerena, a 6-4 junior, give Spirit a presence inside. Senior guard Jake LaMonaca contributed off the bench last season.

Lower Cape May

Coach: Scott Holden

Last season’s record: 21-9

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Caper Tigers graduated several standouts from last season’s team, which reached the S.J. Group II semifinal. Martin Anguelov, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 14.7 points and sank 113 3-pointers as a freshman. Senior guard Pat Moore is a three-year starter.

Mainland Regional

Coach: Dan Williams

Last season’s record: 16-10

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Mustangs will rely on senior guards Joe Massari and Tommy Zanaras. Senior forward Angelo Barron and junior guard Jake Cook also give Mainland some experience. Mainland doesn’t have the height it had in previous seasons but has plenty of guards who can handle the ball and will play more pressure defense this season.

Oakcrest

Coach: Frank Brown

Last season’s record: 13-9

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Falcons cannot be overlooked. Steffron Watson, a 6-6 senior, averaged 11.2 points last season.

Ocean City

Coach: John Bruno

Last season’s record: 20-9

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Red Raiders return three starters in guards Luke Varallo and Joey Sacco and forward Donovan Graham. Sacco averaged nine points and 4.7 rebounds last season. Varallo led the team with an 11.1 scoring average and sank 45 3-pointers. Graham contributed 10.6 points peer game. Bruno is nine wins away from 400 career victories.

United Division

Buena Regional

Coach: Paul Janneta

Last season’s record: 2-21

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Jannetta takes over the program. The Chiefs will feature junior forward Nazir Williams and senior forward Robert Kinlaw.

Cape May Tech

Coach: Josh Mercado

Last season’s record: 13-14

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Senor guard Josh Wright enters the season with 1,782 career points. Mercado believes the Hawks are a team on the rise. Cape May also expects contributions from junior forward James Longstreet (8.1 ppg) and sophomore guard Aidan Hofman (4.5 ppg).

Middle Township

Coach: Anthony Farmer

Last season’s record: 13-12

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: This is an experienced group that could surprise. The Panthers will rely on seniors A.J. Baez, Drew Harris and Cameron Hamer. Coley Holton, a 6-5 senior, averaged 17.7 points last season.

Pleasantville

Coach: Butch Warner

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: This has the potential to be the best Greyhounds team in several seasons. Pleasantville features three players — guards Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones and forward Jacob Valeus – who are closing in on 1,000 career points. Elijah Jones, a 6-7 sophomore, gives the Greyhounds a presence inside.

St. Joseph

Coach: Paul Rodio Jr.

Last season’s record: 20-8

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: This has the potential to be one of the Wildcats' best teams in several seasons. Senior guard Marcellus Ross averaged 23.1 points last season. Alanas Urbonas, a 6-8 junior from Lithuania, is a player to watch.

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Dave DeWeese

Last season’s record: 26-3

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: Much of the Crusaders pre-season publicity has gone to Division I prospects Jahlil White and Taj Thweatt, but Wildwood Catholic features plenty of other talented players. Jacob Hopping, a 6-3 junior, is an excellent shooter and defender. Senior guard Jake McGonigle is much improved.

Tri-Country Conference

Cumberland Regional

Coach: Bill Hocker

Last season’s record: 14-12

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Jamere Muschette, a 6-2 senior, is one of the Colts' few returnees. Cumberland will use its speed to up the tempo of its offense and pressure defense.

Hammonton

Coach: Joe Martinos

Last season’s record: 13-14

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated seven seniors and all five starters. Seniors Nick Lenhart, Ethan Mays and D'Angelo Boone will lead an inexperienced team.

Wildwood

Coach: Scott McCracken

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Warriors return two starters. Tyler Tomlin, a 6-0 senior, was one of the conferences’s top players last season. Wildwood will also feature senior guard Will Long and senior forward Andrew Zielinski.

Shore Conference

Barnegat

Coach: Mike Puorro

Last season’s record: 22-7

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bengals return just two varsity players. Sean Morris, a 6-4 senior, is a four-year starter. Brian Finucan is a 6-2 senior forward.

Lacey Township

Coach: Sean McAndrew

Last season’s record: 7-18

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Lions should be improved. Senior guard Carl Swensen averaged 20 points last season. Senior guard Kevin O’Rourke is a four-year varsity player.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Fred Johnson

Last season’s record: 15-11

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Wildcats should contend for the B South title. Pinelands has never won a boys basketball division championship. The Wildcats boast an experienced backcourt in seniors Anthony Diaz (13.9 ppg) and Andrew Schulz (15.4 ppg). Junior forward Ryan Skie (8.3 ppg and 5.2 rebounds per game) is a force inside.

Southern Regional

Coach: Eric Fierro

Last season’s record: 14-13

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Rams return a number of experienced players but must also replace some standouts as well. Senior guard Vinnie Deck was a double-digit scorer last season. Senior Cole Markely is an all-around player, while 6-4 senior Johnny Tilton provides interior defense.

