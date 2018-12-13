The high school boys basketball season begins Friday night.
It should be one of the most intriguing seasons in several tears. Wildwood Catholic, St. Augustine Prep, Millville, St. Joseph, Pleasantville and Atlantic City are all expected to be among South Jersey’s top teams.
Several other teams – notably Ocean City and Holy Spirit – have the potential for promising seasons.
Team-by-team previews follow. Teams are divided into four categories:
Favorite: The team to beat.
Contender: More than capable of winning a championship.
Spoiler: Capable of upsetting the region’s top teams
Rebuilding: Better days ahead.
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
ACIT
Coach: Larry DiGiovanni
Last season’s record: 7-17
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Long-time local coach DiGiovanni, who had his greatest success with the Holy Spirit girls in the early 2000s, takes over the program. He wants to build a competitive program using full-court pressure defense. James Waugh, a 6-0 junior, averaged 10 points last season. Jared Armitage, a 6-3 senior, is an excellent rebounder.
Atlantic City
Coach: Gene Allen
Last season’s record: 25-5
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Vikings are talented but inexperienced and faced plenty of distractions in the preseason as Allen fought to keep his coaching position. Zion Teague, a 6-8 senior, is the only returning starter. Seniors Zaire Montague and Joe Persiano saw time off the bench last season. Stephen Byard, a 6-5 junior, is a player to watch.
Bridgeton
Coach: Sam Picketts
Last season’s record: 4-22
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Bulldogs are hoping to create a winning culture by working and playing hard. They will rely on senior guard D’ondre Fentress, sophomore guard Vintrell Moore and sophomore forward Ryan Williams.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Cameron Bell
Last season’s record: 9-16
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Eagles return experienced players in 6-5 Jordan Sweeney (11.4 ppg), 6-2 Michael Dodd (10.0 ppg) and 6-4 Isaiah Walsh. The goal is to qualify for the CAL tournament and earn a home state tournament game.
Millville
Coach: Mike Jones
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Millville is an experienced and talented team that should contend for the S.J. Group IV title. Guard Rynell Lawrence has 1,263 career points. Little John Green, a 6-7 senior, averaged nine points, 3.5 blocks and 6.6 rebounds last season.
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Paul Rodio
Last season’s record: 20-7
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Hermits should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine will get a boost from Andrew Delaney, a 6-7 transfer from Blair Academy. Delaney has committed to Division II Adelphia University. The Hermits also feature 6-5 senior Charles Solomon, who averaged 12.4 points last season.
Vineland
Coach: Dan Russo
Last season’s record: 11-12
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Russo, who has rebuilt the Vineland football program, takes over the basketball program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007-08. Senior guard D.J. Campbell is one of South Jersey’s most prolific scorers, averaging 24.3 points last season.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Kenny Johnson
Last season’s record: 3-19
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Braves will look to improve as they return some experienced players. Absegami will rely on 5-10 senior guard Mike Woodson and juniors Mike Fitten, Omar Nunez, Brian Searight and Joseph Javier.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Randy Dean
Last season’s record: 8-17
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Pirates are young but have potential. Najee Coursey is a 6-3 junior. Sophomore guards Kyree Tinsley and Amaris Gresham should also contribute.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Jamie Gillespie
Last season’s record: 13-12
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Spartans have an interesting mix of talent. Christian Kalinowski, a 6-2 junior, is a player to watch. Joe Glenn, a 6-8 junior, and Isaiah Gerena, a 6-4 junior, give Spirit a presence inside. Senior guard Jake LaMonaca contributed off the bench last season.
Lower Cape May
Coach: Scott Holden
Last season’s record: 21-9
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Caper Tigers graduated several standouts from last season’s team, which reached the S.J. Group II semifinal. Martin Anguelov, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 14.7 points and sank 113 3-pointers as a freshman. Senior guard Pat Moore is a three-year starter.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Dan Williams
Last season’s record: 16-10
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Mustangs will rely on senior guards Joe Massari and Tommy Zanaras. Senior forward Angelo Barron and junior guard Jake Cook also give Mainland some experience. Mainland doesn’t have the height it had in previous seasons but has plenty of guards who can handle the ball and will play more pressure defense this season.
Oakcrest
Coach: Frank Brown
Last season’s record: 13-9
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Falcons cannot be overlooked. Steffron Watson, a 6-6 senior, averaged 11.2 points last season.
Ocean City
Coach: John Bruno
Last season’s record: 20-9
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Red Raiders return three starters in guards Luke Varallo and Joey Sacco and forward Donovan Graham. Sacco averaged nine points and 4.7 rebounds last season. Varallo led the team with an 11.1 scoring average and sank 45 3-pointers. Graham contributed 10.6 points peer game. Bruno is nine wins away from 400 career victories.
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Paul Janneta
Last season’s record: 2-21
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Jannetta takes over the program. The Chiefs will feature junior forward Nazir Williams and senior forward Robert Kinlaw.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Josh Mercado
Last season’s record: 13-14
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senor guard Josh Wright enters the season with 1,782 career points. Mercado believes the Hawks are a team on the rise. Cape May also expects contributions from junior forward James Longstreet (8.1 ppg) and sophomore guard Aidan Hofman (4.5 ppg).
Middle Township
Coach: Anthony Farmer
Last season’s record: 13-12
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: This is an experienced group that could surprise. The Panthers will rely on seniors A.J. Baez, Drew Harris and Cameron Hamer. Coley Holton, a 6-5 senior, averaged 17.7 points last season.
Pleasantville
Coach: Butch Warner
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: This has the potential to be the best Greyhounds team in several seasons. Pleasantville features three players — guards Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones and forward Jacob Valeus – who are closing in on 1,000 career points. Elijah Jones, a 6-7 sophomore, gives the Greyhounds a presence inside.
St. Joseph
Coach: Paul Rodio Jr.
Last season’s record: 20-8
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: This has the potential to be one of the Wildcats' best teams in several seasons. Senior guard Marcellus Ross averaged 23.1 points last season. Alanas Urbonas, a 6-8 junior from Lithuania, is a player to watch.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Dave DeWeese
Last season’s record: 26-3
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: Much of the Crusaders pre-season publicity has gone to Division I prospects Jahlil White and Taj Thweatt, but Wildwood Catholic features plenty of other talented players. Jacob Hopping, a 6-3 junior, is an excellent shooter and defender. Senior guard Jake McGonigle is much improved.
Tri-Country Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Bill Hocker
Last season’s record: 14-12
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Jamere Muschette, a 6-2 senior, is one of the Colts' few returnees. Cumberland will use its speed to up the tempo of its offense and pressure defense.
Hammonton
Coach: Joe Martinos
Last season’s record: 13-14
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated seven seniors and all five starters. Seniors Nick Lenhart, Ethan Mays and D'Angelo Boone will lead an inexperienced team.
Wildwood
Coach: Scott McCracken
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Warriors return two starters. Tyler Tomlin, a 6-0 senior, was one of the conferences’s top players last season. Wildwood will also feature senior guard Will Long and senior forward Andrew Zielinski.
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro
Last season’s record: 22-7
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Bengals return just two varsity players. Sean Morris, a 6-4 senior, is a four-year starter. Brian Finucan is a 6-2 senior forward.
Lacey Township
Coach: Sean McAndrew
Last season’s record: 7-18
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions should be improved. Senior guard Carl Swensen averaged 20 points last season. Senior guard Kevin O’Rourke is a four-year varsity player.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Fred Johnson
Last season’s record: 15-11
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Wildcats should contend for the B South title. Pinelands has never won a boys basketball division championship. The Wildcats boast an experienced backcourt in seniors Anthony Diaz (13.9 ppg) and Andrew Schulz (15.4 ppg). Junior forward Ryan Skie (8.3 ppg and 5.2 rebounds per game) is a force inside.
Southern Regional
Coach: Eric Fierro
Last season’s record: 14-13
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Rams return a number of experienced players but must also replace some standouts as well. Senior guard Vinnie Deck was a double-digit scorer last season. Senior Cole Markely is an all-around player, while 6-4 senior Johnny Tilton provides interior defense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.