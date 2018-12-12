The high school girls basketball season begins Friday night.
Ocean City is the two-time defending S.J. Group III champion. Mainland Reginal is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion.
Who are this season’s top teams and players?
Team-by-team previews follow. Teams are divided into four categories:
Favorite: The team to beat.
Contender: More than capable of winning a championship.
Spoiler: Capable of upsetting the region’s top teams
Rebuilding: Better days ahead.
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
ACIT
Coach: Jason Vander Ryk
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Red Hawks won a school record 17 games and should contend for the division title and a spot in the CAL Tournament. Senior guard Kayla Sykes averaged 15 points and sank 58 3-pointers last season. Cea’Anai Jackson-Williams, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is a top prospect.
Atlantic City
Coach: Jason Lantz
Last season’s record: 13-12
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Vikings return several standouts from a team that reached that CAL semifinals. Junior forward Cianni Redd-Howard averaged 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. Savanna Robertson, a 5-7 senior, averaged 8.6 points per game, while senior forward Qeiajae Canty averaged 7.2 points. Tahira Howard, a 5-10 senior, was hobbled by a knee injury most of last season but should make major contributions this season.
Bridgeton
Coach: George Linen
Last season’s record: 6-20
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Bulldogs should be improved. They lost plenty of close games last season and hope to turn that around this season. Mikayla Thompson-Young, a 5-9 senior center, returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Danielle Brady
Last season’s record: 9-14
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: EHT returns several players who had significant playing time last year, and Brady hopes the Eagles “surprise a few people.” Senior center Makenzie Mahana and junior forward Sierra Hegh are leaders, and sophomore guard Lauren Baxter is back after missing half of last season due to injury.
Millville
Coach: Bert Ayala
Last season’s record: 20-6
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Ayala takes over as head coach. The Thunderbolts graduated several standouts. Senior forward Tanazha Ford (6-2) and senior swingman Armanee DeBarry (5-6) have varsity experience.
Vineland
Coach: Will Brees
Last season’s record: 11-12
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Fighting Clan will feature one of the division’s top players in Briel Herbert, a 5-5 senior guard who averaged 18.6 points. Nai Ajah Bell provides experience in the backcourt.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Bob Lasko
Last season’s record: 10-16
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Lasko takes over the program and thinks the Braves could surprise this season. Absegami will rely on guards Haleigh Shafer and Jackie Fortis and forward Victoria Clark.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Jessica Sartorio
Last season’s record: 18-9
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Pirates have plenty of depth with nine solid, versatile players. Senior Trina Deveney (6-0), junior point guard Tay-Tay Parker and junior forward Gabby Luko lead the way.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Jackie Siscone
Last season’s record: 15-10
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Spartans will rely on 6-0 senior Zyhana Young, 5-7 senior Paige Sofield and 5-7 junior Jules Lynch. Spirit is experienced with good team speed and chemistry.
Lower Cape May Reg.
Coach: Mike Pittman
Last season’s record: 8-17
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Ashley Jackson, a 5-7 junior transfer from Vineland, will give the Caper Tigers a big boost. Lower will rely on the junior trio of Anna Bella Halbruner, Helena Roesing and Gabby Grey.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Scott Betson
Last season’s record: 28-1
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Mustangs graduated four starters but should again contend for CAL and South Jersey Group III titles. Kylee Watson, a 6-4 junior, is one of the nation’s top recruits and was The Press Player of the Year last season. Senior guards Claudia Mairone and Taylor Dalzell have plenty of varsity experience and can shoot from the perimeter. Senior forward Jillian Gatley should also play a key role. Camryn Dirkes is a promising freshman.
Oakcrest
Coach: Scott Miele
Last season’s record: 6-18
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Falcons should not be overlooked as they return their top-seven players. Ionyonia Alves, a 6-0 senior, is on pace to score 1,000 career points. Kiki Hinton, a 5-6 transfer from Absegami, and 5-4 sophomore guard Nay Nay Clark have plenty of varsity experience.
Ocean City
Coach: Paul Baruffi
Last season’s record: 22-9
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending S.J. Group III champions. Ocean City should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams. Senior point guard Danielle Donoghue averaged 10.4 points last season and was one of the CAL’s top players. Seniors Savanna Holt and Tori Rolls provide perimeter shooting. Emma Finnegan, a 6-0 junior, is a force inside.
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Andrew Caldwell
Last season’s record:10-16
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Buena returns eight letter winners and will rely on juniors Hailey Carano (nine points per game) and Bridget Gilliano (12.4 ppg).
Cape May Tech
Coach: Amber Waddington
Last season’s record: 5-21
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Longtime assistant Waddington takes over as head coach. Senior forward Liz Pellini and junior guard Emily Pasceri lead the team.
Middle Township
Coach: John Leahy
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Panthers return their two leading scorers — guards Kira Sides and Kate Herlihy. Paige Fox, Maddie Barber, Aubrey Hunter and Natalia Rulon all played significant minutes last season.
Our Lady of Mercy
Coach: Tom McNelia
Last season’s record: 10-15
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Sydney Prescott, a 5-6 sophomore point guard, averaged 14 points, six rebounds and 4.3 steals as a freshman. A pair of transfers — junior forward Ava Casale (Paul VI) and junior forward Calaeh Palumbo (Clearview Regional) — will also boost the Villagers.
Pleasantville
Coach: Aminah Davis
Last season’s record: 1-24
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Davis, one of the best players in Pleasantville history, will continue to rebuild the program.
St. Joseph
Coach: Katherine Thompson-Blackwell
Last season’s record: 4-21
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Thompson-Blackwell takes over the program. Senior guard Geena Tartaglia leads the Wildcats.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 15-10
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Crusaders return four starters. Marianna Papazoglou, a 5-10 sophomore forward, was one of the CAL’s top players last season. She averaged 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Junior Gabby Turco is a promising transfer from Washington Township.
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Tammy Nicccolini
Last season’s record: 18-10
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Bengals graduated three starters. Barnegat will rely on senior forwards Jada Baker and Sydney Boyer.
Lacey Township
Coach: Rich Larice
Last season’s record: 8-15
2018-19 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions return plenty of experience. Senior guard Allie Toth averaged 14.5 points last season, while senor forward Haley Ocskasy averaged 13.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 10-14
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Wildcats will play eight of their first 10 games on the road, while their school and gym are renovated. Pinelands will rely on seniors Alyssa Vitiello, Katie McGrotty, Calyn Conway and D’Anna Capriotti.
Southern Regional
Coach: Tom Bucci
Last season’s record: 17-10
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Rams graduated six impact players. Senior guard Jacqueline Ward is the top returnee. Junior forwards Kaela Curtin and Sam Del Rio should also contribute.
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Charity Harris
Last season’s record: 8-15
2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Harris, a former standout at Vineland, takes over the program. The Colts hope for a winning season and are led by seniors Kaeleigh Anderson, Jenna Gardner and Liz Lloyd. Cumberland is a small team but plans to be aggressive on defense.
Hammonton
Coach: A. Jay Siscone
Last season’s record: 22-5
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Blue Devils are the defending Tri-County Royal Division champions. Sara Peretti, a 6-0 senior, averaged 16.3 points last season and has more than 1,000 career points. Jada Thompson, a 5-7 junior, averaged 7.5 points last season. The Blue Devils must overcome a lack of depth.
Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 20-8
2018-19 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Senior guard Maddie McCracken averaged 23.4 points and is one of South Jersey’s top players. Sophomore forward Jenna Hans impressed as a freshman. Imene Fathi, a 5-2 guard, is a promising freshman.
