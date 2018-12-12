The high school girls basketball season begins Friday night.

Ocean City is the two-time defending S.J. Group III champion. Mainland Reginal is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion.

Who are this season’s top teams and players?

Team-by-team previews follow. Teams are divided into four categories:

Favorite: The team to beat.

Contender: More than capable of winning a championship.

Spoiler: Capable of upsetting the region’s top teams

Rebuilding: Better days ahead.

Cape-Atlantic League

American Division

ACIT

Coach: Jason Vander Ryk

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Red Hawks won a school record 17 games and should contend for the division title and a spot in the CAL Tournament. Senior guard Kayla Sykes averaged 15 points and sank 58 3-pointers last season. Cea’Anai Jackson-Williams, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is a top prospect.

Atlantic City

Coach: Jason Lantz

Last season’s record: 13-12

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Vikings return several standouts from a team that reached that CAL semifinals. Junior forward Cianni Redd-Howard averaged 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. Savanna Robertson, a 5-7 senior, averaged 8.6 points per game, while senior forward Qeiajae Canty averaged 7.2 points. Tahira Howard, a 5-10 senior, was hobbled by a knee injury most of last season but should make major contributions this season.

Bridgeton

Coach: George Linen

Last season’s record: 6-20

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bulldogs should be improved. They lost plenty of close games last season and hope to turn that around this season. Mikayla Thompson-Young, a 5-9 senior center, returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Danielle Brady

Last season’s record: 9-14

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: EHT returns several players who had significant playing time last year, and Brady hopes the Eagles “surprise a few people.” Senior center Makenzie Mahana and junior forward Sierra Hegh are leaders, and sophomore guard Lauren Baxter is back after missing half of last season due to injury.

Millville

Coach: Bert Ayala

Last season’s record: 20-6

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Ayala takes over as head coach. The Thunderbolts graduated several standouts. Senior forward Tanazha Ford (6-2) and senior swingman Armanee DeBarry (5-6) have varsity experience.

Vineland

Coach: Will Brees

Last season’s record: 11-12

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Fighting Clan will feature one of the division’s top players in Briel Herbert, a 5-5 senior guard who averaged 18.6 points. Nai Ajah Bell provides experience in the backcourt.

National Division

Absegami

Coach: Bob Lasko

Last season’s record: 10-16

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Lasko takes over the program and thinks the Braves could surprise this season. Absegami will rely on guards Haleigh Shafer and Jackie Fortis and forward Victoria Clark.

Cedar Creek

Coach: Jessica Sartorio

Last season’s record: 18-9

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Pirates have plenty of depth with nine solid, versatile players. Senior Trina Deveney (6-0), junior point guard Tay-Tay Parker and junior forward Gabby Luko lead the way.

Holy Spirit

Coach: Jackie Siscone

Last season’s record: 15-10

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Spartans will rely on 6-0 senior Zyhana Young, 5-7 senior Paige Sofield and 5-7 junior Jules Lynch. Spirit is experienced with good team speed and chemistry.

Lower Cape May Reg.

Coach: Mike Pittman

Last season’s record: 8-17

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Ashley Jackson, a 5-7 junior transfer from Vineland, will give the Caper Tigers a big boost. Lower will rely on the junior trio of Anna Bella Halbruner, Helena Roesing and Gabby Grey.

Mainland Regional

Coach: Scott Betson

Last season’s record: 28-1

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Mustangs graduated four starters but should again contend for CAL and South Jersey Group III titles. Kylee Watson, a 6-4 junior, is one of the nation’s top recruits and was The Press Player of the Year last season. Senior guards Claudia Mairone and Taylor Dalzell have plenty of varsity experience and can shoot from the perimeter. Senior forward Jillian Gatley should also play a key role. Camryn Dirkes is a promising freshman.

Oakcrest

Coach: Scott Miele

Last season’s record: 6-18

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Falcons should not be overlooked as they return their top-seven players. Ionyonia Alves, a 6-0 senior, is on pace to score 1,000 career points. Kiki Hinton, a 5-6 transfer from Absegami, and 5-4 sophomore guard Nay Nay Clark have plenty of varsity experience.

Ocean City

Coach: Paul Baruffi

Last season’s record: 22-9

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending S.J. Group III champions. Ocean City should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams. Senior point guard Danielle Donoghue averaged 10.4 points last season and was one of the CAL’s top players. Seniors Savanna Holt and Tori Rolls provide perimeter shooting. Emma Finnegan, a 6-0 junior, is a force inside.

United Division

Buena Regional

Coach: Andrew Caldwell

Last season’s record:10-16

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Buena returns eight letter winners and will rely on juniors Hailey Carano (nine points per game) and Bridget Gilliano (12.4 ppg).

Cape May Tech

Coach: Amber Waddington

Last season’s record: 5-21

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Longtime assistant Waddington takes over as head coach. Senior forward Liz Pellini and junior guard Emily Pasceri lead the team.

Middle Township

Coach: John Leahy

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Panthers return their two leading scorers — guards Kira Sides and Kate Herlihy. Paige Fox, Maddie Barber, Aubrey Hunter and Natalia Rulon all played significant minutes last season.

Our Lady of Mercy

Coach: Tom McNelia

Last season’s record: 10-15

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Sydney Prescott, a 5-6 sophomore point guard, averaged 14 points, six rebounds and 4.3 steals as a freshman. A pair of transfers — junior forward Ava Casale (Paul VI) and junior forward Calaeh Palumbo (Clearview Regional) — will also boost the Villagers.

Pleasantville

Coach: Aminah Davis

Last season’s record: 1-24

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Davis, one of the best players in Pleasantville history, will continue to rebuild the program.

St. Joseph

Coach: Katherine Thompson-Blackwell

Last season’s record: 4-21

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Thompson-Blackwell takes over the program. Senior guard Geena Tartaglia leads the Wildcats.

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Steve DiPatri

Last season’s record: 15-10

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Crusaders return four starters. Marianna Papazoglou, a 5-10 sophomore forward, was one of the CAL’s top players last season. She averaged 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Junior Gabby Turco is a promising transfer from Washington Township.

Shore Conference

Barnegat

Coach: Tammy Nicccolini

Last season’s record: 18-10

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bengals graduated three starters. Barnegat will rely on senior forwards Jada Baker and Sydney Boyer.

Lacey Township

Coach: Rich Larice

Last season’s record: 8-15

2018-19 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Lions return plenty of experience. Senior guard Allie Toth averaged 14.5 points last season, while senor forward Haley Ocskasy averaged 13.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Keith Lowe

Last season’s record: 10-14

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Wildcats will play eight of their first 10 games on the road, while their school and gym are renovated. Pinelands will rely on seniors Alyssa Vitiello, Katie McGrotty, Calyn Conway and D’Anna Capriotti.

Southern Regional

Coach: Tom Bucci

Last season’s record: 17-10

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Rams graduated six impact players. Senior guard Jacqueline Ward is the top returnee. Junior forwards Kaela Curtin and Sam Del Rio should also contribute.

Tri-County Conference

Cumberland Regional

Coach: Charity Harris

Last season’s record: 8-15

2018-19 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Harris, a former standout at Vineland, takes over the program. The Colts hope for a winning season and are led by seniors Kaeleigh Anderson, Jenna Gardner and Liz Lloyd. Cumberland is a small team but plans to be aggressive on defense.

Hammonton

Coach: A. Jay Siscone

Last season’s record: 22-5

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Blue Devils are the defending Tri-County Royal Division champions. Sara Peretti, a 6-0 senior, averaged 16.3 points last season and has more than 1,000 career points. Jada Thompson, a 5-7 junior, averaged 7.5 points last season. The Blue Devils must overcome a lack of depth.

Wildwood

Coach: Teresa Cunniff

Last season’s record: 20-8

2018-19 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Senior guard Maddie McCracken averaged 23.4 points and is one of South Jersey’s top players. Sophomore forward Jenna Hans impressed as a freshman. Imene Fathi, a 5-2 guard, is a promising freshman.

