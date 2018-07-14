Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Local high school students Tahani Muhammad (left) of Atlantic City High School, Jezlyn Cross (center) of Cedar Creek and Cea'anai Jackson of ACIT, run the scorers table, keeping the book and running the clock for one of the AAU games. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Zaire Montague (right) of Atlantic City and the Jersey Storm AAU team of Atlantic City, drives to the basket during a game. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Referees Mike Eaves of Princeton, West Va, and Greg Evans of Pa, were observing the officiating of the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Jersey Storm players watch the action from the bench. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Hoop Group medical coordinator Nick Berse, wraps the ankel of player Errol White of New York. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the games from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Alex Malofienko of North Jersey, check the bracket board at the tournament. Malofienko's son was playing in the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A tip-off starts on the many AAU basketball games in the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Stephan Frederick, right, of Atlantic City, drives to the basket while playing for the Jersey Storm AAU team, featuring players from Linwood and Atlantic City, at the Jam Fest on Saturday. The three-day AAU tournament concludes today at Atlantic City Convention Center.
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ray Bethea Jr., along with Caleb Fields, were key contributors to the outstanding seasons the Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic teams enjoyed this winter. Last summer, they were teammates on an AAU travel team. Bethea will continue his education and basketball career at Howard University in Washington, and Fields will head to Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Craig Matthews (left photo) and dale gerhard / Staff Photographers
Ray Bethea Jr., left, and Caleb Fields were key contributors to the outstanding seasons the Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic teams enjoyed this winter. Last summer, they were teammates on an AAU travel team. Bethea will continue his education and basketball career at Howard University in Washington, and Fields will head to Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Craig Matthews (left photo) and dale gerhard / Staff Photographers
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Local high school students Tahani Muhammad (left) of Atlantic City High School, Jezlyn Cross (center) of Cedar Creek and Cea'anai Jackson of ACIT, run the scorers table, keeping the book and running the clock for one of the AAU games. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Zaire Montague (right) of Atlantic City and the Jersey Storm AAU team of Atlantic City, drives to the basket during a game. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Referees Mike Eaves of Princeton, West Va, and Greg Evans of Pa, were observing the officiating of the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Jersey Storm players watch the action from the bench. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Hoop Group medical coordinator Nick Berse, wraps the ankel of player Errol White of New York. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the games from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Alex Malofienko of North Jersey, check the bracket board at the tournament. Malofienko's son was playing in the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A tip-off starts on the many AAU basketball games in the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Stephan Frederick, right, of Atlantic City, drives to the basket while playing for the Jersey Storm AAU team, featuring players from Linwood and Atlantic City, at the Jam Fest on Saturday. The three-day AAU tournament concludes today at Atlantic City Convention Center.
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ray Bethea Jr., along with Caleb Fields, were key contributors to the outstanding seasons the Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic teams enjoyed this winter. Last summer, they were teammates on an AAU travel team. Bethea will continue his education and basketball career at Howard University in Washington, and Fields will head to Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Craig Matthews (left photo) and dale gerhard / Staff Photographers
Ray Bethea Jr., left, and Caleb Fields were key contributors to the outstanding seasons the Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic teams enjoyed this winter. Last summer, they were teammates on an AAU travel team. Bethea will continue his education and basketball career at Howard University in Washington, and Fields will head to Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Craig Matthews (left photo) and dale gerhard / Staff Photographers
ATLANTIC CITY— Even though it was a perfect beach day with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the high-80's, the atmosphere inside the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday was equally as inviting and desirable.
Many spirited family members and college coaches gathered to watch some of the finest teenage boys basketball players and Amateur Athletic Union teams from across the country compete in the first annual Atlantic City Hoop Group Jam Fest.
The convention center set up 18 basketball courts to host the tournament that started Friday and ends Sunday.
“It’s great,” said parent George Georgiou, 54, of North Caldwell. “The event is very well organized and everyone is very pleasant.”
Jam Fest organizers said about 200 teams and 2,000 players ages 13 to 17 would compete in the event, receiving ample exposure as they showcased their skills for NCAA Division I, II, and III coaches from across the country.
Previous Hoop Group players include NBA stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Georgiou was one of the many proud parents in attendance. His son John, 17, also plays basketball at West Essex High School in Essex County.
"I like it," John said. "There are a lot of things to do. I like how it gets my name out there. It's my dream to play college basketball one day."
Hoop Group, a New Jersey-based company that specializes in basketball camps, teamed with the Atlantic City Sports Commission in March, making this year's Jam Fest the first in a four-year deal to hold this NCAA sanctioned event.
Stephan Frederick, right, of Atlantic City, drives to the basket while playing for the Jersey Storm AAU team, featuring players from Linwood and Atlantic City, at the Jam Fest on Saturday. The three-day AAU tournament concludes today at Atlantic City Convention Center.
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Local high school students Tahani Muhammad (left) of Atlantic City High School, Jezlyn Cross (center) of Cedar Creek and Cea'anai Jackson of ACIT, run the scorers table, keeping the book and running the clock for one of the AAU games. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Zaire Montague (right) of Atlantic City and the Jersey Storm AAU team of Atlantic City, drives to the basket during a game. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Referees Mike Eaves of Princeton, West Va, and Greg Evans of Pa, were observing the officiating of the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Jersey Storm players watch the action from the bench. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Hoop Group medical coordinator Nick Berse, wraps the ankel of player Errol White of New York. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the games from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Alex Malofienko of North Jersey, check the bracket board at the tournament. Malofienko's son was playing in the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A tip-off starts on the many AAU basketball games in the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Stephan Frederick, right, of Atlantic City, drives to the basket while playing for the Jersey Storm AAU team, featuring players from Linwood and Atlantic City, at the Jam Fest on Saturday. The three-day AAU tournament concludes today at Atlantic City Convention Center.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Local high school students Tahani Muhammad (left) of Atlantic City High School, Jezlyn Cross (center) of Cedar Creek and Cea'anai Jackson of ACIT, run the scorers table, keeping the book and running the clock for one of the AAU games. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Zaire Montague (right) of Atlantic City and the Jersey Storm AAU team of Atlantic City, drives to the basket during a game. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Referees Mike Eaves of Princeton, West Va, and Greg Evans of Pa, were observing the officiating of the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Jersey Storm players watch the action from the bench. AAU basketball team Jersey Storm from Atlantic City and Linwood, was a late entrant to the tournament, and despite loosing two games, gained a lot of experience from the play according to team director Lamar James. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Hoop Group medical coordinator Nick Berse, wraps the ankel of player Errol White of New York. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Drake assistant basketball coach Larry Blunt (left) and Lehigh associate coach Antoni Wyche, were observing players in the tournament and caught an errant out-of-bounds ball and tossed it back to the court. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the action from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans watch the games from the sidelines. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Alex Malofienko of North Jersey, check the bracket board at the tournament. Malofienko's son was playing in the tournament. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Basketball courts fill one of the halls at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A tip-off starts on the many AAU basketball games in the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
College coaches lined the end-courts of AAU basketball games at the Atlantic City Convention Center, looking for talent to recruit. The Hoop Group AAU basketball tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday July 14, 2018, with U-17 teams from around the country competing on the courts. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
"This is a great opportunity to evaluate these kids all in one place," said Dave Pilipovich, coach of the United States Air Force Academy. "For us, this is unbelievable. There are kids we already recruited, and it was good to see them play. There were a lot of new kids, too."
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute assistant coach Erich Kaempffe also discovered new players who impressed him Saturday. RPI is a D-III college in Albany, New York.
"It is great," Kaempffe said. "It's nice that all the courts are in one place; a very nice facility, and A.C. is a nice place to be. ... This does a great job of getting all this talent into one place."
Patrick Hill, 45, of Fredrick, Maryland, helped coach his 17-year-old son Brycen's AAU team, the Maryland Movement.
“It’s great,” Hill said. “We are a sports family and love being in this environment competing.”
Delaware residents Andrew Morgan, 47, and Keith Johnson, 58, both had 15-year-old sons competing in the tournament. The young athletes, Andrew G. Morgan and Javayon Johnson, each play for the Role Models, an AAU team based in Red Lion, Delaware.
“It has been a great atmosphere,” Keith said. “Seeing teams from all over coming out and competing against each other is a great experience. … Showcasing their talents and being exposed early is a great opportunity.”
“It’s an awesome feeling being here,” the elder Morgan added.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.