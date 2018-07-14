ATLANTIC CITY— Even though it was a perfect beach day with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the high-80's, the atmosphere inside the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday was equally as inviting and desirable.

Many spirited family members and college coaches gathered to watch some of the finest teenage boys basketball players and Amateur Athletic Union teams from across the country compete in the first annual Atlantic City Hoop Group Jam Fest.

The convention center set up 18 basketball courts to host the tournament that started Friday and ends Sunday.

“It’s great,” said parent George Georgiou, 54, of North Caldwell. “The event is very well organized and everyone is very pleasant.”

Jam Fest organizers said about 200 teams and 2,000 players ages 13 to 17 would compete in the event, receiving ample exposure as they showcased their skills for NCAA Division I, II, and III coaches from across the country.

Previous Hoop Group players include NBA stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Georgiou was one of the many proud parents in attendance. His son John, 17, also plays basketball at West Essex High School in Essex County.

"I like it," John said. "There are a lot of things to do. I like how it gets my name out there. It's my dream to play college basketball one day."

Hoop Group, a New Jersey-based company that specializes in basketball camps, teamed with the Atlantic City Sports Commission in March, making this year's Jam Fest the first in a four-year deal to hold this NCAA sanctioned event.

"This is a great opportunity to evaluate these kids all in one place," said Dave Pilipovich, coach of the United States Air Force Academy. "For us, this is unbelievable. There are kids we already recruited, and it was good to see them play. There were a lot of new kids, too."

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute assistant coach Erich Kaempffe also discovered new players who impressed him Saturday. RPI is a D-III college in Albany, New York.

"It is great," Kaempffe said. "It's nice that all the courts are in one place; a very nice facility, and A.C. is a nice place to be. ... This does a great job of getting all this talent into one place."

Patrick Hill, 45, of Fredrick, Maryland, helped coach his 17-year-old son Brycen's AAU team, the Maryland Movement.

“It’s great,” Hill said. “We are a sports family and love being in this environment competing.”

Delaware residents Andrew Morgan, 47, and Keith Johnson, 58, both had 15-year-old sons competing in the tournament. The young athletes, Andrew G. Morgan and Javayon Johnson, each play for the Role Models, an AAU team based in Red Lion, Delaware.

“It has been a great atmosphere,” Keith said. “Seeing teams from all over coming out and competing against each other is a great experience. … Showcasing their talents and being exposed early is a great opportunity.”

“It’s an awesome feeling being here,” the elder Morgan added.

