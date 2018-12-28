WILDWOOD — Haleigh Schafer and Elizabeth Picardi each were key contributors for the Absegami High School girls basketball team Friday afternoon.
Schafer, a sophomore, scored a team-leading 14 points with eight rebounds, while Picardi, a senior, added 12 points.
Picardi made three 3-point shots, and Schafer made one 3-pointer.
But they both would have rather won the game.
Friends Central School, of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, went on a 12-point third-quarter run en route to a 52-39 victory over Absegami in the Jay Craven Memorial bracket championship game on the third day of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Braves, who trailed 26-22 at halftime, fell to 4-2.
“I think this was a good learning experience to show that we can’t take anyone lightly, and we have to come into every game ready to play together,” said Picardi, 17, of Galloway. “We need to treat every game like it’s a big game and come out strong. We have been doing pretty well. This was just a little setback for us.”
Schafer was fouled early in the third quarter and, after making both attempts, the Braves only trailed 28-25. But Friends Central soon extended its lead to 40-25.
The Braves scored six third-quarter points.
Absegami coach Bob Lasko said his team is young and learning as the schedule unfolds. Lasko added that the Braves were not hitting their shots, which allowed the Phoenix to take the large lead.
The Phoenix’s Madison Smith scored a game-high 21 points and got 12 rebounds, while Raanee Smith added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“It was a tough loss, but give them a lot of credit,” Lasko said. “We didn’t respond well to their zone, and they just played really well. We have to play better than that, (and) we are capable of playing better than that.”
Schafer, like the rest of the team, will take Friday’s loss and use it as a learning experience. The 15-year-old from Galloway said there are things that need to be improved, like moving the ball better and building team chemistry.
“I think that we did well,” Schafer, 15, of Galloway said. “They are a really good team, and we have to keep our head up going into the new year. We have a really big game coming up. So, things happen, and sometimes we fall short. But we just have to bounce back from it and keep grinding like we are.
“We just have to keep going and have a positive mindset.”
And that big game Schafer mentioned?
Absegami will host undefeated Mainland Regional at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“They (Mainland) are a really good team,” Lasko said of the 7-0 Mustangs. “We will work on some things and, obviously Kylee Watson is a great player, but they also have great guards on that team. So they’ll be a handful, but my kids will be pumped up for it, and we will be ready to go.”
The Braves’ Victoria Clarke scored four points with a team-leading five rebounds, while Gianna Hafner scored four points with three rebounds and two assists.
“Today was a good learning lesson,” Lasko said. “We have to communicate more on defense and help better. Just play more as a team, and we will, this a young with a bunch of good kids on it. They are tough, we’ll rebound.”
Absegami 11 11 6 11—39
Friends Central School 16 10 16 10—52
FC: M. Smith 21, R. Smith 12, Shoemaker 9, Beck 8, Anderson 2; A: Schafer 14, Picardi 12, Hafner 4, Fortis 4, Clarke 4, Nurse 1.
3-pointers – Beck FC; Picardi (3), Schafer A.
Records – FC 5-2; A 4-2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.