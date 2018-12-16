The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team got its first win the season Sunday night.
It wasn’t easy but after a 45-point opening loss the Vikings will take it.
Atlantic City beat Ocean City 63-58 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City. Ocean City missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 1.7 seconds left.
Junior forward Stephan Byard led Atlantic City with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Corey Yeoman sank all four 3-point attempts and scored 13 points.
Donovan Graham led Ocean City with 23 points. The Red raiders made just 3 of 25 3-point attempts.
Atlantic City was coming off an 87-42 loss to St. Joseph on Friday.
Sunday’s game was tied at 52 with three minutes left.
Byard gave the Vikings the lead for good with a basket in the lane and a foul-line jumper.
Atlantic City sank 7 of 8 foul shots in the final 1:03 to clinch the victory.
Atlantic City 12 18 12 21- 63
Ocean City 12 14 18 14 – 58
AC – Byard 21, Persiano 4, Yeoman 13, Montague 6, Teague 10, Fredricks 4, H. Rovillard 5
OC – Graham 23, Brady 10, Sacco 15, Varallo 8, Rhodes 2
3-pointers: AC. Yeoman (4), Rovillard; OC. Graham (3), Varallo (2), Sacco
Records – Atlantic City 1-1; Ocean City 1-1
