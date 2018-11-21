ATLANTIC CITY — Gene Allen, who led the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to unprecedented heights over 15 years, is out as head coach of the Vikings.
The Board of Education voted Tuesday night not to reappoint Allen, under whom the team won three state titles. The Vikings had not won a state championship before Allen took over in 2003.
Former assistant coach and player Elijah Langford is now the head coach. Langford is the son of former Mayor Lorenzo Langford.
Allen maintains his teaching position in the district.
Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford referred all comment to the superintendent’s office. Attempts to reach Superintendent Barry Caldwell on Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.
Langford, 26, said Wednesday morning he still supports Allen “1 million percent.”
“Although there are times I disagree with him, I remain in full support of Coach Allen,” said Langford, a 2011 Atlantic City graduate.
Langford said he disagreed with the board’s decision.
“I think there needed to be due process, which there wasn’t,” he said.
Langford said he’s still the junior varsity coach, and no one has told him otherwise.
John Devlin, the lone board member to vote for Allen, confirmed Langford had been named head coach.
Allen said he had no idea how the board would vote on his position Tuesday night. He was not at the meeting and had no chance to plead his case.
“What did I do wrong?” Allen asked Tuesday night. “I feel bad for the kids.”
Allen said Wednesday he was unsure whether he would fight the board’s decisions. He had held tryouts for the Vikings on Monday and Tuesday. Atlantic City is scheduled to begin regular practices Monday.
“I’m very much undecided about it,” he said. “I’m going to take the weekend and spend time with my friends and family. I’ll have more clarity by Monday.”
Allen, who is also a teacher at the high school, said he has never had a negative review from an Atlantic City athletic director, principal or superintendent during his tenure.
“I’m surprised and disappointed,” he said. “I don’t feel it was warranted or justified. I don’t feel they appreciate what I do.”
Ray Bethea Sr., the father of a former Atlantic City player, said he complained about Allen to the board before Tuesday night’s vote. Bethea’s son, Ray Jr., graduated Atlantic City as the second leading scorer in the program’s history and currently plays for Howard University on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
One of Bethea’s biggest complaints was that Allen sent a text message to a player last season saying the team did not deserve a post-season banquet because it did not earn it. Allen also said in the text message the team should not have a banquet because it did not raise enough funds during the season.
Allen said Tuesday night another reason he did not want to have a banquet is he feared there would be a confrontation between parents on the team. There was a confrontation between parents during a game last season.
Eventually, the team did have a banquet.
Devlin said the board investigated some complaints about Allen after the season. He did not specify what those complaints were but said the investigation revealed nothing that should have caused the board not to reappoint Allen.
“I think (Allen) has some personal issues with some parents that need to be resolved,” Devlin said. “But as far as (Allen’s) professionalism, and his work ethic, his track record and his care for the community, it’s unmatched.”
Devlin said Allen’s issues with Bethea should have been mediated behind closed doors and not caused Allen to lose his job.
“It seems like (Bethea) has a personal issue with Gene Allen,” Devlin said. “His presentation was one-sided. We only heard his side. The next thing you know, we’re in closed session voting not to reappoint Gene Allen as the coach. I don’t think it’s fair.”
Devlin expressed support for Langford.
“At this point, Elijah Langford is moving this team forward,” he said. “We support him. He’s coached for numerous years and done a nice job as assistant coach, but there’s some big shoes to fill.”
But Devlin described the matter as a “lose-lose situation” for the Atlantic City school district.
“Whatever way it goes, we’re losing a very qualified coach,” Devlin said. “We also have some unhappy parents out there. At the end of the day, the children of Atlantic City are going to miss out.”
Atlantic City councilman Marty Small was a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education and was instrumental in hiring Allen back in 2003.
He noted that both Bethea and Allen are his friends and supporters, but he blasted the Board of Education’s decision Tuesday night.
“It’s not surprising,” Small said, “when you have some cowards making decisions.”
Allen was 17 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in Atlantic City High School boys basketball history with a career record of 336-101.
Bill Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-1977, is Atlantic City’s career win leader with a 352-143 record.
The Vikings finished 25-5 last season, losing in the South Jersey Group IV final to Shawnee.
The Vikings under Allen were famed for their unselfish play and sting man-to-man defense. Atlantic City was known for dramatic come-from-behind wins.
The state high school basketball community and several former players rallied to Allen’s side.
“I think it’s magnificent and humbling,” Allen said of the coaches and players he heard from since the decision became public. “I’m still in a fog to be honest with you, but it’s very humbling.”
