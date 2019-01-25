LINWOOD — Angelo Barron relived his basketball past Friday night.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as Mainland Regional beat rival Ocean City 73-51 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League National Division contenders Friday night. The Mustangs (13-4) won their seventh straight and took over first place in the division.
“This is the biggest game I ever played in my life,” Barron said.
Barron plays center, but he grew up playing guard. The left-hander looked like a point guard as Mainland began the second half with a decisive 10-0 run. Barron sank a 3-pointer. He then twice led fast breaks and made bounce passes to teammates for open layups.
The surge turned a two-point Mainland lead into a 13-point advantage. Ocean City never recovered.
“For the last three weeks, people have been calling (Barron) Ben Simmons,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “I’m not always sure he knows what hand he is. He finishes right. He finishes left. He doesn’t love shooting (3-pointers). He’s a guard/small forward. But he just kept growing, lucky for us. He’s just tough.”
Fans packed Mainland’s gym to watch Friday’s game. Mainland/Ocean City is one of the CAL’s biggest rivalries regardless of the sport. The schools are located across the bay from each other. Just about everyone on the Mainland side is good friends with someone from Ocean City and vice versa.
The crowd was into the game from the opening tip. Fans groaned and roared with each made or missed shot.
Ocean City (11-3) entered the game on a seven-game winning streak.
Donovan Graham (26 points) sparked the Red Raiders early. Ocean City led for most of the first half.
“I was scared in the beginning,” Bannon said. “We weren’t looking too good. Our defense in the second quarter brought us back.”
Mainland point guard Joe Massari gave the Mustangs the lead and the momentum just before the first-half buzzer. Massari drove the lane and sank an acrobatic layup to put Mainland up 28-26 at halftime. Massari made his move with 10 seconds left before halftime.
“I saw my coaches telling me to rush it down the court,” he said. “I saw an opening, and I took it.”
Massari (12 points) continued his timely shooting in the decisive third quarter, sinking two 3-pointers as Mainland stretched its lead to double digits.
“After I missed my first 3, (Mainland assistant Jon Evans) came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to knock down your shots,’ ” Massari said. “I stayed confident. I shot them, and they went in.”
Senior guard Tommy Zanaras scored 14 for Mainland, and junior forward Jake Cook added 13.
Williams credited seniors Bannon, Massari and Zanaras afterward.
“This is the biggest rivalry for us,” Williams said. “This was the last time guaranteed on the schedule our seniors were ever going to play (Ocean City). It came at home and with consequences. They were pumped beyond belief.”
With the win, Mainland not only claimed first place in the National Division but also took a big step toward qualifying for February's CAL Tournament. The Mustangs also established themselves as a team to watch when the South Jersey Group III playoffs begin next month.
This was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Mustangs. Williams said winning a division title and qualifying for postseason tournaments was not on the Mustangs' radar in the preseason.
“When the coaches talked before the season, we just wanted to be competitive in games,” he said. “Now, I guess we have to readjust and start thinking a little bit differently.”
Ocean City;15 11 12 13—51
Mainland Regional;10 18 25 20—73
OC — Brady 5, Varallo 5, Graham 26, Sacco 8, Aungst 1, Drain 4, Finnegan 2
MR — Mace 2, Cook 16, Bannon 21, Zanaras 14, Massari 12, Mazur 6, DeRosa 3
