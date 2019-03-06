Middle Township High School announced Wednesday that boys basketball coach Anthony Farmer will not be returning next season.
"Head boys basketball coach Anthony Farmer has been relieved of his basketball coaching duties at Middle Township High School," school superintendent Dr. David Salvo said in a prepared statement. "We are thankful for the time and commitment he demonstrated the past three years and wish him much success in his future endeavors."
Farmer was 33-44 in three seasons as the Panthers' head coach. He declined to comment by telephone, but said, "I wish the best for Middle Township."
In the prepared statement, Salvo said the school will "follow its standard hiring procedures to assign a new head basketball coach at Middle Township High School."
Farmer graduated from St. Augustine Prep in 2005. He finished his high school career with 1,709 points and led the Hermits to a 2004 state Non-Public A championship. Farmer was also the 2004 Press Player of the Year.
Farmer played at Rutgers University before replacing legendary coach Tom Feraco at Middle Township in 2016. Feraco won 719 games in 35 seasons.
