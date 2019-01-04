ABSECON — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team began Friday in search of a win to enhance its credibility.
The Vikings got it in an improbable manner.
Savanna Robertson scored 23 points as Atlantic City rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to beat Middle Township 51-50 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit High School.
Robertson scored the winning basket on a layup off a pass from freshman guard Sanai Garrison-Macon with 24 seconds left. Atlantic City had trailed 45-33 with 4 minutes, 56 seconds left.
“We’re a really talented team,” Robertson said, “but sometimes we don’t put everything together. I just figured somebody had to do it. We needed somebody to step up and be the person to help us win the game.”
The Seagull is one of the most anticipated weekends of the local basketball season. It was held from 1972-1990 and was one of the nation’s most prestigious high school tournaments.
The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization, a group of people dedicated to improving the game, revived the Seagull last year to benefit the organization’s scholarships, which it gives to South Jersey players. The event continues Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit.
Atlantic City (4-3) and Middle Township (4-3) are both Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
The Vikings began the season regarded as one of South Jersey’s top teams. But Atlantic City faced some doubts after losing to CAL powers Mainland Regional 49-36 and Ocean City 45-42. The Vikings also lost two starters, Megan Crawford and Tahirah Howard, to ACL knee injuries.
Middle Township built a double-digit lead behind the shooting of Kira Sides, who scored 20 points and sank 4 of 6 3-point attempts.
Atlantic City went to a full-court press at the end of the third quarter. The Vikings finished the game with 20 points off turnovers.
“In tight games, we have a tendency to reach a lot,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said. “That puts other teams on the foul line. I wanted to wait to put the press back on. We waited it out, and it worked out.”
Robertson sparked the Vikings’ comeback. She scored 12 of her points in the final 4:20. She sank a 3-pointer and scored off a steal to cut Middle’s lead to one with 2:38 left.
“I’ve been having some pretty bad games,” Robertson said, “scoring two points or four points. Usually, I’m one of the scorers on our team. I really wanted to win bad.”
Middle nearly survived, but the Panthers hurt themselves with poor foul shooting. Middle finished 9 of 18 from the foul line, including 1 of 4 in the final 3:26.
Robertson said she was confident Garrison-Macon would find her for the winning basket. The freshman caught a pass on the baseline and threw it right to Robertson.
“She’s really unselfish,” Robertson said. “You always have to be ready because she will get you the ball if you’re open.”
The win gave the Vikings a much-needed boost.
“We are finally getting comfortable with the unit we have on the floor,” Lantz said. “We’re getting better every day.”
