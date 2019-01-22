MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team played a game of keep away as the final minutes ticked off the clock Tuesday night.
The Vikings nearly got caught before the final buzzer.
Atlantic City staved off an ACIT comeback and took over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with a 34-33 win over the Red Hawks.
Kayla Sykes of ACIT missed a running 3-pointer at the buzzer. Atlantic City won despite scoring just one point in the final 3 minutes, 58 seconds.
“This was a big game,” Atlantic City freshman guard Sanai Garrison-Macon said. “We took it. We wanted it.
Garrison-Macon and Ciani Redd-Howard each scored eight points for the Vikings. Sykes led ACIT with 13. Red Hawks forward Ceanai Jackson scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds.
The teams entered the game tied for the American Division lead. Atlantic City (8-3) has won six straight games. ACIT (11-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City led 33-24 with a little less than four minutes left to play. The Vikings built their lead in the second half with unselfish play and defense.
“Usually with us, the second half is our half,” Garrison-Macon said. “In that third quarter, our defense helped us.”
Garrison-Macon penetrated the ACIT defense to create shots for herself and teammates. She assisted on two baskets in the third quarter and sank a layup to begin a 9-0 run that turned a tie game into a 31-22 Vikings lead. Redd-Howard scored four during that stretch.
With the lead, Atlantic City spread the floor on offense in the fourth quarter. The Vikings’ plan was to use their speed to score some easy baskets. But Atlantic City rushed some shots and ACIT took advantage.
“I take responsibility for that,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said of the fourth quarter. “We have to work on more scenarios in practice. I was telling them wait until you get wide open (to shoot), and they took that as take the ball and try to score. It’s something we have to work on.”
Sykes scored seven straight points to pull the Red Hawks within two with 1:06 left.
Atlantic City then sank just 1 of 6 foul shots in the final 33 seconds to give ACIT even more life. Jackson’s layup with 3.7 seconds left cut the Vikings’ lead to one.
After Atlantic City missed two foul shots, the Red Hawks inbounded the ball to Sykes, who dribbled quickly across half-court and launched a running 3-pointer that bounced off the backboard. Sykes has made two buzzer-beating shots in her career.
“I was hoping I could do another one,” she said, “But it didn’t happen — next time.”
Despite the defeat, ACIT left Tuesday’s game with more credibility than it had at the start. Despite the Red Hawks’ impressive record and ranking, some CAL girls basketball observers were wondering just how good they were. Atlantic City was ACIT’s toughest opponent so far.
“Some people thought we were going to lose by 20 or by 10,” Sykes said. “It’s just about proving people wrong and taking on that underdog mentality.”
Meanwhile, Atlantic City was happy to leave with the win. The Vikings’ only New Jersey losses are to Mainland Regional (12-2) and Ocean City (9-3).
“It’s a work in progress,” Lantz said. “We’re just trying to get better and better and make an impact in this league.”
Atlantic City 8 10 11 5—34
ACIT 14 4 4 11—33
AC — Redd-Howard 8, Canty 0, Robertson 7, Brestle 4, Garrison-Macon 8, Hasan 7
ACIT — Speer 0, Jackson 11, Williams 6, Montero 3, Sykes 13
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.