TOMS RIVER — Claudine Smith wears a blue-and-white jacket engraved with the titles she’s won during her track and field career.
The Atlantic City High School senior needs to make some more room on the sleeves for another championship.
And this win deserves really big letters.
Smith won the 55-meter hurdles at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex on Sunday morning. She won in a personal-best 8.03 seconds. Maela Broome of Millville finished second in 8.24 seconds.
“I’m really excited,” Smith said. “It really feels good to have a first-place medal at Meet of Champs. This is something every runner wants in their portfolio.”
The MOC featured the state’s top indoor track and field athletes.
Smith finished fourth in the 55 hurdles at the MOC in each of the previous two years.
“I was nervous (on Sunday),” Smith said. “I didn’t want to slip up like I did it last year. I really wanted this bad. I was nervous, but I kept my composure.”
Smith eased her nerves by winning her trials race in 8.06. She beat rival Tionna Tobias of Winslow Township, who finished second in 8.13. Tobias didn’t compete in the final because of a tweaked hamstring.
The trials win gave Smith a reason to feel cautiously optimistic.
“You don’t want to get too happy about winning trials,” Smith said. “Anything can happen in a hurdles race.”
In the final, Smith started fast and won going away.
“I really just wanted to run, get my feet on the ground fast and dip at the line,” Smith said. “It was one of those races where you know you won. In the hurdles, it can be really close sometimes, and you’re waiting (for the results) to be announced. I knew I won, so it was a nice feeling.”
Smith is the second Atlantic City girl to win an indoor MOC title. Mercedes Hicks won the shop put in 2006.
But Smith’s win Sunday establishes her as one of the top track and field athletes in school history. She has won four state and eight South Jersey championships in indoor and outdoor track and field. She will continue her track and field career at Rutgers University.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot for my school in terms of making a name for my school,” she said. “To (win an MOC) in my last year means a lot. I’m proud of myself.”
In other events, Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township finished second in the 200 dash in 25.05 seconds. Shauntae Nelson of Piscataway won in 25.03. Princz also finished seventh in the 55 dash in 7.35, while Broome was sixth in 7.34. Jailya Ash of Eastern Regional won in 7.06.
Tereana Parker of Millville finished third in the shot put with a put of 39 feet, 11 inches. Cydney Thomas of Haddon Heights won with a distance of 42-4.75.
