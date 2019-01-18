The Barnegat High School boys basketball team earned one of the biggest regular season wins in school history Thursday.
Sean Morris sank two layups in overtime to propel the Bengals to a 53-48 win over Lakewood in overtime in a Shore Conference game.
Lakewood is a perennial Ocean County power.
Brendan Revello sank four 3-pointers and led Barnegat with 21 points. Revello and Brian Finucan each sank two free throws in overtime to clinch the victory.
Barnegat led 31-16 at overtime. Lakewood sank two free throws with three seconds left to force overtime. Ryan Savoy led Lakewood with 22 points.
Barnegat is now 5-7, while Lakewood is 4-8.
Barnegat 19 12 7 5 10 – 53
Lakewood 6 10 16 11 5 – 48
B – Morris 10, Finucan 10, Krey 3, B. Revello 21, N. Revello 9
LW – Harris 4, Calhoun 4, Barksdale 5, Savoy 22, Paturo 13
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.