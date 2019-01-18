Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro (39-33, three seasons)

Group: South Jersey Group II

Last season’s record: 18-11

2017-18 prediction: Contender

Key players: Mike Revello, 5-9, Sr., G; Carsin Francisco, 6-1, Sr., G; Sean Morris, 6-4, Jr., F; Brian Finucan, 6-2, Jr., F; Parth Partel, 6-3, Jr., F; Alex Grogan, 6-1, Jr., F.

Outlook: Tne Bengals return all five starters and should contend for the B South title. Revello is 52 points away from becoming the first boy in Barnegat history to score 1,000 career points. Revello averaged 16.2 points and led the Bengals to the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season.

The Barnegat High School boys basketball team earned one of the biggest regular season wins in school history Thursday.

Sean Morris sank two layups in overtime to propel the Bengals to a 53-48 win over Lakewood in overtime in a Shore Conference game.

Lakewood is a perennial Ocean County power.

Brendan Revello sank four 3-pointers and led Barnegat with 21 points. Revello and Brian Finucan each sank two free throws in overtime to clinch the victory.

Barnegat led 31-16 at overtime. Lakewood sank two free throws with three seconds left to force overtime. Ryan Savoy led Lakewood with 22 points.

Barnegat is now 5-7, while Lakewood is 4-8.

 

Barnegat 19 12 7 5 10 – 53

Lakewood 6 10 16 11 5 – 48

B – Morris 10, Finucan 10, Krey 3, B. Revello 21, N. Revello 9

LW – Harris 4, Calhoun 4, Barksdale 5, Savoy 22, Paturo 13

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

