Abbey Fenton and Emma Finnegan each scored 13 points to lead the second-seeded Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 46-41 victory over third-seeded Toms River East in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Saturday evening.
Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi earned his 400th career win.
“It feels great because of the game it happened in,” said Baruffi, who was doused with water after the game. “If it was going to happen, this was good timing.
“It is a nice accomplishment and my assistant coaches (Mike Cappelletti, Jeff Sobrinski and Tim Kelley) deserve some recognition, too. It was nice to share this moment with family and friends.”
Ocean City (23-6) will play divisional rival and top-seeded Mainland Regional in a rematch of last year’s sectional final at 5 p.m. Monday in Linwood. Mainland is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City is ranked eighth.
“The goal was just to get back here,” Baruffi said. “But last year was last year. We are just going to go play the game Monday and try to give our best effort.”
The Red Raiders’ Danielle Donoghue scored 10, including two 3-pointers. Savanna Holt (3) and Delaney Lappin (1) also scored.
Kamryn Lister scored a game-high 15 for Toms River East (20-8).
O.C.: 19 7 9 11− 46
TRE: 6 13 12 10− 41
