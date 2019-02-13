021319_spt_sjbb
The Cape-Atlantic League basketball tournament begins Friday.

The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds. Both teams are the defending champions.

Eight teams make the field. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify. There are also two wild-card berths.

The league seeding committee met Wednesday morning to seed and select the wild card teams.

The boys and girls final will be played Feb. 23 at Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.

What follows are the seeds:

 

Boys

First Round

Holy Spirit/Lower Cape May (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

St. Joseph (5) at Pleasantville (4)

Ocean City (6) at Millville ((3)

Mainland Regional (7) at St. Augustine Prep (2)

Note: Holy Spirit will be the No. 8 seed unless Lower Cape May beats Mainland on Wednesday night. If Lower wins, the Caper Tigers will be the No. 8 seed.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Semifinals at Absegami

5 p.m. – Ocean City/Millville vs. Mainland Regional/St. Augustine

7 p.m. – St. Joe/Pleasantville vs. Spirit/Lower/Wildwood Catholic

Feb. 23

at Stockton University

2 p.m. – Championship

Girls

First Round

Vineland (8) at Mainland Regional (1)

ACIT (5) at Middle Township (4)

Wildwood Catholic (6) at Atlantic City (3)

Oakcrest (7) at Ocean City (2)

 

Semifinals

Thursday Feb. 21 at St. Augustine

5 p.m. – Oakcrest/Ocean City vs. Wildwood Catholic/Atlantic City

7 p.m – ACIT/Middle Township vs. Vineland/Mainland Regional

 

Feb. 23

at Stockton University

Noon – Championship

 

 

