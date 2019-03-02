BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team scored just three points in the first quarter Saturday.
That wasn’t the worst part for the Hermits.
What was more frustrating was enduring the final three quarters while waiting for the inevitable result that comes after scoring three pints in a quarter.
Babatunde Ajike scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-seeded Camden Catholic beat the top-seeded Hermits 74-51 in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.
Camden Catholic led 21-3 after the first quarter.
“It’s like you’re a boxer and you get hit, and you don’t know how to come back because you’re stunned,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “It’s a feeling of hopelessness. You don’t know what else you can do. When that happens, you have to give credit to the other team. They played better. They were coached better.”
Fans filled St. Augustine’s gym to watch the parochial school rivals meet.
Camden Catholic (25-3) played a nearly flawless first quarter.
The Hermits led 3-2 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in first quarter. St. Augustine did not score again in the quarter.
Ajike, a 6-foot-6 senor, dominated inside with eight points and three rebounds in the first eight minutes. Camden Catholic reserve Valen Tejada finished the quarter with an underhanded, left-handed scoop shot at the buzzer.
St. Augustine’s strength is its size inside. Ajike’s play in the first quarter neutralized that.
“Hey, man, we were just ready to play,” Ajike said. “We’ve been waiting for games like this. I just found myself in the right spots at the right time. A lot of balls fell in my lap. There were a lot of good passes from my teammates. They have bigger guys inside, but I just try to go in their unfazed.”
After the first quarter, St. Augustine tried to rally, but never recovered. Sophomore forward Zachariah Hicks sank a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Irish maintain a double-digit lead.
Camden Catholic’s lead got as large as 24 points in the second half.
“When they started getting back in it, we just came back with a rebuttal,” Camden Catholic coach Matt Crawford said. “We just kept answering any little short spurt they had. I thought that was key for our team, and I’m sure it demoralized them a little bit.”
Senior forward Charles Solomon led St. Augustine with 15 points and six rebounds. Freshman guard Marko Jackson scored 12 for the Hermits.
Camden Catholic will meet second-seeded Paul VI (25-3) for the S.J. title Tuesday at Jackson Liberty (Ocean County).
Meanwhile, St. Augustine finished 22-5. The Hermits won the Cape-Atlantic League American Division but lost in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final.
“All year,” Rodio said, “it seems like we were right there in a lot of the games. We were just missing a little something, and (Saturday) they just hit us early, and we couldn’t respond.”
Camden Catholic 21 16 13 24 — 74
St. Augustine 3 16 13 19 – 51
CC – Okafor 10, Corbett 10, Ajike 23, Hicks 15, Tejada 11, Hawkins 5
SA – M. Delaney 7, A. Delaney 8, Solomon 15, Hicks 12, Vanderslice 3, Horner 6
