MILLVILLE — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team played its best game of the season and took over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division on Friday night.
Charles Solomon made the night even more memorable for the Hermits.
Solomon scored 18 points as St. Augustine beat division rival Millville 66-53. St. Augustine (9-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Millville (11-3) is ranked ninth.
The Hermits led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched that advantage to 21 in the third quarter. St. Augustine has won three straight since back-to-back losses to Moorestown and Wildwood Catholic this month.
“We’re starting to come around,” coach Paul Rodio said. “We’re practicing very hard. We’re not perfect, but I think we’re getting there. Overall, I can’t ask much more from our kids. Millville is a good basketball team.”
As well as St. Augustine performed, one play had most of the fans in Millville’s gym buzzing.
The 6-foot-5 Solomon caught the ball on the right wing in the third quarter. The senior forward took two dribbles and dunked left-handed over Millville’s Rynell Lawrence. The play was easily a candidate for dunk of the season.
“It was exciting,” Solomon said. “Rynell is one of my best friends. We always talk about who is going to dunk on who. I think I got the better of him on that one. It was awesome.”
Millville and St. Augustine entered the game tied for the division lead.
St. Augustine led for 29 of the game’s 32 minutes. The Hermits dominated inside and on the perimeter, especially in the first half.
“We came out with aggression,” Rodio said. “We wanted to dictate the tempo.”
Hermits shooting guard Cole Vanderslice sank a pair of timely 3-pointers as St. Augustine built its double-digit lead in the second quarter. Andrew Delaney, a 6-7 senior, scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hermits. His younger brother, 6-8 sophomore Matt Delaney, scored eight and grabbed seven rebounds.
“Since the Moorestown game, I felt my inside presence had been lacking,” Andrew Delaney said. “It was time for me to step up, change my mindset, get rebounds and try to bring some more physicality to the game.”
Millville never found its rhythm on offense. Lawrence scored 21 and is six points away from becoming the school’s career scoring leader. Thunderbolts 6-7 center Little John Green grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
“Defensively, we weren’t what we usually are, and they played really well,” Millville coach Mike Jones said. “We played a little timid in the first half. They just killed us on the boards. They had way too many second-chance opportunities.”
St. Augustine’s back-to-back losses to Moorestown and Wildwood Catholic created some doubts about the Hermits.
Performances like Friday’s will restore some credibility.
Solomon believes even better days are ahead.
“I think we can definitely improve,” he said. “The season is still young. We can’t be satisfied with this.”
St. Augustine;17 19 17 13—66
Millville;6 15 13 19—53
SA — Kendricks 5, Vanderslice 10, A. Delaney 15, Solomon 18, M. Delaney 8, Horner 4, Foreman 4
MV — L. Green 7, Jamison 5, Etter 7, A. Green 9, Lawrence 21, Powell 4
