St. Augustine Prep beat Burlington Township 64-54 at Rancocas Valley’s Jeff Coney Classic on Saturday.
The Hermits, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11 boys basketball rankings, improved to 12-2.
Charles Solomon topped St. Augustine with 33 points and added 10 rebounds. Andrew Delaney scored 18 points, and Matthew Delaney had eight. Point guard Jordan Kendricks had four points and six assists, and Cole Vanderslice had one point.
For Burlington Township (10-5), Wesley Robinson and Daniel Thomas scored 11 and 10, respectively, and Emmanuel Ayetigbo had nine. Other scorers were Andre N’Diaye (7), JohnPaul Oluwadare (7), Jalen Brown (5) and Marcus Moore (3).
St. Augustine: 10 17 20 17−64
Burlington.: 14 11 16 13−54
Jeff Coney Classic
at Rancocas Valley
No. 9 Millville 64,
Willingboro 60
Eddie Jamison scored 20 points to lead Millville (14-3), which is No. 9 in the Elite 11.
Rynell Lawrence added 14, while Aundrey Green and Little John Green each had 13.
Also scoring were Colby Etter (4) and Randy Butler (1).
For the Chimeras (10-4), Marcus Randolph led with 23 points, while Nazim Chavies and Devin Williams had 16 and 15. Other scorers were Rasheem Dickerson (5), Mason Pearlman-Williams (2) and Steven Ndgbe (10).
Willingboro: 12 20 15 13−60
Millville: 18 18 14 14−64
Other games
Pinelands Reg. 74,
Brick Mem. 49
Andrew Schulz led all scorers with 33 points and had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for visiting Pinelands (11-3).
The Wildcats outscored Brick 44-24 in the middle quarters.
Luke Wiatrowski scored 14 points and had four rebounds and three assists. Ryan Skeie added eight points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Diaz had eight points and four assists.
Other scorers were Garrett Brown (6), Arpit Gainder (6), Kevin Cameron (3) and A. Bartlett (2).
For Brick (11-5), Nic Dominguez scored 17, while Kyle McMahon had 10. Other scorers were Matthew Bernstein (8), Nick Manzo (7), McArthur (4) and Brandon Thomas (3).
Pinelands.: 16 22 22 14−74
Brick Mem.: 14 12 12 11−49
Monmouth 64,
Barnegat 53
Nicholas Revello and brother Brendan Revello each scored 11 for host Barnegat (5-11), and Sean Morris added 10.
Other scorers were Jaxon Baker (9), Brian Finucan (6), Robert Armstrong (4) and Jared Krey (2).
Daniel Forsman scored 24 for Monmouth (7-10), while AJ Po and Dayshawn Porter had 13 and 12, respectively.
Kerron Holley scored seven. and Jake Marcincak and Shane Bacho had four had four apiece. Monmouth: 11 14 16 23−64
Barnegat: 8 13 11 21−53
From Friday
Jackson Liberty. 56,
Barnegat 50
Sean Morris and Nicholas Revello scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for visiting Barnegat (5-10).
Brian Finucan added nine, while Jaxon Baker had eight and Brendan Revello had four.
Daniel Sofield led all scorers with 26 for Jackson (8-6), and Tim Gjonballa had 16. Other scorers were Emanuewell Clay (8) and Takai Anderson (6).
Barnegat: 11 13 14 12−50
Jackson Lib.: 12 15 8 21−56
Pinelands 56,
Lakewood 42
Anthony Diaz scored 24 points with five assists to lead Pinelands, and Andrew Schulz added 14 points and eight assists.
Luke Wiatrowski scored 10 points with seven rebounds, Ryan Skeie scored six points and Garrett Brown had two points with five rebounds.
The Wildcats improved to 10-3.
Pinelands: 13 9 18 16−56
Lakewood: 10 8 11 13−42
Girls basketball
Oakcrest 55,
Our Lady of Mercy 26
Ionyonia Alves led host Oakcrest (11-3) with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Nay Nay Clark had 15 points, five steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Amaya Stanley scored 11 off the bench.
For the Villagers (7-6), Ava Casale scored 16 points and Sydney Prescott had six.
OLMA: 7 11 5 3−26
Oakcrest: 15 9 13 8−55
Barnegat 40,
Monmouth REG. 26
Jada Baker led visiting Barnegat (10-8) with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Sydney Boyer added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Other scorers were Isabel Guiro (4), Nikki Lozito (4), Kaya Foy (2) and Kya Joseph (2).
Monmouth dropped to 10-8.
Barnegat: 10 9 10 11−40
Monmouth: 0 10 14 2−26
From Friday
Southern Reg. 59,
Brick Mem. 46
Sam Del Rio scored 16 points for host Southern (9-7), while Jacqueline Ward added 14 points and six assists and Kaela Curtin had 11 points and six rebounds.
Other scorers were Kyleigh Bell (6), Jordan Frangipani (4), Taylor Tancredi (2), Corrine Spina (2) and Nicole Conroy (1).
For Brick Memorial (1-14), Jenna Sehiessl led with 13 points and Ella Moore had nine.
Other scorers included Jordan Viggiano (5), Amanda Barry (4), Alexis Voorhees (4), Karina Roettger (3) and Nicole Chick (3).
Brick Mem.: 10 13 7 15−46
Southern: 13 20 12 14−59
