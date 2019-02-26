LINWOOD — Claudia Mairone made five 3-point shots Tuesday afternoon.
It was nothing new for the senior, but the performance was special.
Mairone scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 45-21 victory over 16th-seeded Camden Tech in the first round of the South Jersey Group III tournament.
The 18-year-old from Linwood also broke the program’s career record for 3-pointers. Shaune McLaughlin, who graduated in 2002, held the previous record of 152. Mairone, who entered the game with 150, now has 155.
“It is really cool,” Mairone said. “But it’s all for my team. They give me all the passes and, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do it.
“This win feels good, and we are excited to keep moving on.”
McLaughlin also holds the program single-season record of 68 3-point baskets. Mairone has 66 and could break the record when the Mustangs (23-3) host ninth-seeded Absegami in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“That was great,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “That was great. I didn’t even think she knew that was coming, and then you kind of looked at her face and you knew that she knew she did something pretty special. … To have any kind of record like that is pretty impressive, and Claudia is just an outstanding kid.”
The Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, built a 9-0 lead in the opening three minutes. But the Warriors bounced back to take a 10-9 lead early in the second quarter.
Betson immediately called a timeout.
“I thought we started off with good defensive energy, and then a couple things happened,” the coach said. “Yeah, we lost some energy, and the biggest thing was we were missing shots around the rim, which didn’t allow us to get into the pressure (that) was getting us good looks around the rim.
“We talked about settling down on offense, making sure we finish through with contact, and being in the right spots defensively.”
Mainland then went on a 17-5 run to close out the first half, including six points each from Mairone and freshman Camryn Dirkes.
Mairone’s record-setting 3 came during that surge. Dirkes, who was excited to compete in her first-career sectional playoff game, scored 10.
“From the start of the game, we talked about energy,” Dirkes, 15, of Linwood said. “It started out for a few plays in the first quarter, then they came out with more energy. We just knew we had to come out with more energy and pick it up because we knew we could win.”
Last season, Mainland’s only loss came in the sectional final to divisional rival Ocean City. Betson said the goal since the offseason was to get back to the championship game.
“We also understand you have to get yourself to that game in order to have the opportunity to play in it,” Betson said. “I would say they are particularly focused and particularly driven given what happened last year.”
The Mustangs’ Kaitlyn Boggs scored eight. Madi Hafetz added five.
Mainland standout Kylee Watson did not play. The 6-foot-4 junior fell and hit her head in a Feb. 15 Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal win over Vineland. Betson said Watson will play Thursday against Absegami.
“It feels good to win,” Mairone said. “We just need to keep moving on and taking it game-by-game and hopefully get to the championship.”
Mainland 9 17 14 5- 45
Camden Tech 5 5 6 5- 21
MR: Mairone 17, Dirkes 10, Hafetz 5, Kaufman 2, Haines 2, Turner 1; CT: Galasso 9, Knight 5, Daniels 3, Robinson 2, Zayas 2.
3-points— Mairone (5), Hafetz MR; Knight, Daniels CT.
Records— MR 23-3; CT 9-17
