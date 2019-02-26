CLAYTON — Josh Wright heard the final buzzer and sank to the court Tuesday night.
His eyes filled with tears.
Wright’s historic high school basketball career was over.
The Clayton High School boys basketball team beat Cape May Tech 76-64 in a South Jersey Group I first-round game. Wright scored 27 points to finish his career with 2,484, fourth most all-time among Press-area boys.
“I just can’t believe everything is over,” Wright said. “I didn’t want it to end here.”
Cape May Tech finished the season 14-13, its first winning record since 2009-10.
“Every year Josh has been here we’ve increased the win totals,” Cape May Tech coach Josh Mercado said. “For Josh to have those scoring accomplishments and for the team to have success, that’s what’s really rewarding. I’m so close to him. It’s hard to picture that it’s over.”
Fans filled Clayton’s gym to watch what many fans expected would be one of the highest scoring games anywhere in the state Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Clayton plays at a frenetic pace, with a score-at-almost-any-cost mentality. The Clippers (18-9) have scored more than 90 points in half their games.
But ninth-seeded Cape May Tech came out in the first quarter and tried to control the tempo. The Hawks moved the ball around the perimeter and even passed up some open shots.
The strategy slowed the Clippers. Cape May Tech led 4-2 with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
But Clayton closed the quarter with a 12-0 run to take a 14-4 lead. Cape May Tech hurt itself with eight first-quarter turnovers. The Hawks never recovered.
“It goes back to what Mike Tyson said,” Mercado said. “Everybody has a game plan until they get punched in the face. We were going to try to do what few teams can do against Clayton — slow them down. We had some moments, but we just turned the ball over.”
Clayton maintained the double-digit lead it built in the first quarter for most of the game. The pace did increase in the second half. Dorien Depina led led Clayton with 23 points.
The Clippers advance to play at top-seeded Penns Grove on Thursday.
“Credit to Clayton,” Mercado said. “They have a system, and they work really hard at it. They hit some big shots and some free throws. They deserved to win.”
Wright started slowly Tuesday, but the 6-foot-2 guard picked up the pace in the second half, scoring on several acrobatic drives to the basket.
Those drives were typical of Wright’s play throughout his career and this season. He produced some memorable moments, especially when he sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Lower Cape May Regional 51-50 on Feb. 6. Two days later, Wright sank the winning foul shot with almost no time left on the clock to beat Middle Township 53-52.
Wright, who lives in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township, could have attended another public or private school. Instead, he chose Cape May Tech.
Mercado’s voice cracked while talking about Wright after the game. Wright works for Mercado in the summer at a miniature golf course on Morey’s Piers in Wildwood.
“He had a lot of other options,” Mercado said. “He came here, and we had a lot of special moments. It’s been a pretty awesome experience.”
Wright said in a few days he will be able to look back and truly appreciate his scoring achievements. But moments after the buzzer sounded Tuesday, the pain of the defeat lingered.
“The thing I’m going to remember is just the brotherhood of Cape May Tech,” Wright said. “I wouldn’t have wanted anything else.”
Cape May Tech 4 16 21 23—64
Clayton 14 14 22 26—76
CMT – Wright 27, Saddler 10, Delvecchio 13, Rooch 10, Lynch 2, Stahler 2
CL – Cruz 13, Depina 23, Weldon 8, Bishop 6, Jones 11, TerMeir 6, Mills 9
