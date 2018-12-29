WILDWOOD — Colby Etter walked out of the Wildwoods Convention Center looking super cool in a 1970s-style brown leather jacket Saturday.
Even better was the reason he was wearing it.
The junior guard earned it for being the Millville High School boys basketball team’s player of the game.
Etter energized the Thunderbolts with 10 points and five steals as they beat Shawnee 48-47 in overtime in an Ernie Troiano Sr. Memorial consolation game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
Rynell Lawrence sank two foul shots with three seconds left to give Millville the win.
Millville hands out the jacket to its player of the game after each win.
“I got the jacket,” Etter said with a smile. “I get to wear it to school.”
Little John Green scored 13 points and blocked two shots for Millville. Thunderbolts guard Eddie Jamison contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
But it was Etter who made the biggest difference in his first start of the season.
“He’s been working really hard in practice,” Millville coach Mike Jones said. “He played really especially defensively. That’s what we need. We need energy on defense.”
The Millville-Shawnee game was one of the most interesting on the Classic’s schedule Saturday. Shawnee, a perennial power, is the defending state Group IV champion, but this year the Renegades (0-6) are rebuilding with just one starter back.
Millville (4-2) returned several top players and is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Both teams were coming off disappointing losses Friday night. In some ways, consolation games have more pressure than title contests. No team wants to go winless during the holidays. The bracket is named after the late father of Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano.
“Shawnee is a great program,” Jones said. “They’re extremely well-coached. Any time you beat a Shawnee it’s a big win.”
Millville seemed to have the game won and lost in the final minutes of regulation and overtime.
Green sank 3 of 4 foul shots and blocked a shot to put Millville up 40-37 with 39 seconds left.
But Shawnee tied the game with three seconds left in the fourth quarter when Cole Fleming (12 points) sank a 3-pointer from the right corner.
That shot appeared as if it would propel the Renegades to victory.
Shawnee took a quick 45-40 lead 30 seconds into overtime.
Etter then sparked a Millville rally. He made a steal and layup to cut the lead to one with 1:24 left and then sank two foul shots with 53.4 seconds left to put Millville up one.
Shawnee regained the lead when Deveney made two free throws with 23 seconds left.
Millville put the ball in the hands of Lawrence, one of South Jersey’s top players, in the final seconds of overtime. Lawrence had struggled, sinking just 2 of 13 shots.
“Coach ran some plays for me that didn’t work in the beginning of the game,” Lawrence said. “I felt like this was the time that I had to stop playing around and go get the bucket.”
The senior guard drove the lane and collided with a Shawnee defender.
“I looked at the ref,” Lawrence said, “and hoped he wasn’t calling a charge.”
The officials called a blocking foul and sent Lawrence to the foul line.
“I just had my eyes on the rim,” Lawrence said, “and I was hoping they went in.”
After Lawrence's free throws, Shawnee missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Thunderbolts looked both excited and relieved after the win. Even though it’s early in the season, there’s a big difference between being 3-3 and 4-2. Millville will host Atlantic City in a key Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
“It would have been a long four or five days,” Jones said of what Millville would have gone through if it had lost Saturday's game. “From that perspective, this is a huge win for us and getting some momentum going into the (new) year.”
Shawnee 7 14 8 11 7—47
Millville 4 13 12 11 8—48
SH—Heine 6, Fleming 12, Tamburro 10, Deveney 17, Dobis 2
MV—Lawrence 8, Greeen 13, Jamison 11, Etter 10, Washington 2, Butler 2, Powell 2, DeShields 2
