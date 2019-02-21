GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team heard all the talk about how tough it is to beat a team three times in one season.
To the Crusaders thought all that talk was just noise.
Jahlil White scored 18 points as top-seeded and defending-champion Wildwood Catholic beat Pleasantville 65-49 in a Cape-Atlantic League semifinal at Absegami on Thursday night. The Crusaders had beaten Pleasantville twice during the regular season.
“Coach (Dave DeWeese) was telling us about beating a team three times,” Crusaders junior center Taj Thweatt said. “We just had to play hard like we never played (Pleasantville) before.”
Thweatt, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked seven shots. Junior guard Jacob Hopping scored 18, and DaSean Lopez sank two 3-pointers and contributed 11.
Jacob Valeus led Pleasantville with 16 points and eight rebounds, while guards Sahmir Jones and Jalen Freeman scored 15 and 11, respectively.
Pleasantville and Wildwood Catholic are CAL United division rivals and know each other well. Wildwood Catholic (24-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, while Pleasantville (18-8) is No. 8. Wildwood Catholic won this season’s previous meetings — 90-68 on Dec. 20 at Wildwood Catholic and 75-66 on Jan. 21 at Pleasantville.
On Thursday, the Crusaders never gave Pleasantville a chance to think about the upset.
“We had to come out (fast),” White said. “We had to put our foot on the gas early, so that’s what we did.”
Wildwood Catholic took control with a 13-3 second-quarter run that gave them a 15-point lead. Thweatt and White both dunked during the surge.
The Crusaders lead never dipped below double digits in the second half.
Defending champion Wildwood Catholic will play second-seeded St. Augustine (21-3) in the championship game 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University. That game will be another rematch. The Crusaders won at St. Augustine 67-44 on Jan. 8.
“This is big for me and our team,” White said of the championship game. “This is where we wanted to be from the beginning.”
Pleasantville 11 12 12 14 — 49
Wildwood Catholic 22 15 12 16 — 65
PV — Freeman 11, Valeus 16, Jones 15, Rosado 1, Jones 6
WC — McGonigle 2, White 18, Lopez 11, Hopping 18, Thweatt 14, Klemic 2
