OCEAN CITY — The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team livened up the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend on Sunday morning.
The Eagles did it with their play and enthusiasm.
Lauren Baxter scored 19 points to lead Egg Harbor Township to a 41-34 win over Holy Spirit in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City. The Eagles, who finished 9-14 last season and have a struggled for the past few years, are off to a 2-0 start.
“Everybody really wanted to win this game,” Baxter said. “It was really important. We haven’t won against Holy Spirit in a long time. All of us were just really into the game.”
Baxter, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, sank 6 of 10 shots and also had three assists and four steals. Her efforts helped EHT overcome 16 points and 12 rebounds from Spirit 6-0 senior Zhyana Young.
“I think (Sunday) was really important for our confidence,” Baxter said. “EHT is not known that much for basketball, but I know this (season) we’re going to make ourselves known.”
The Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend annually features several of South Jersey’s top teams. But Egg Harbor/Spirit tipped off at noon and was the first game of the day. Most of the time those contests are sleepy affairs, especially on a Sunday.
But both EHT and Spirit (0-2) played with energy and passion. The Eagles had the program’s junior varsity players cheering behind the bench.
“We’re finally with a group of kids that are competitors,” EHT coach Danielle Olenik said. “It’s been refreshing. They don’t quit on a loose ball. They’re diving. They’re doing all the little things. That’s the energy.”
Baxter said the tone for Sunday’s game was set during a practice Saturday.
“Everybody was into it,” she said Saturday’s practice. “When we got to school this morning, everybody was awake. Everybody was talking to each other, telling each other what we needed to do.”
The Eagles took control of Sunday’s game by outscoring Spirit 16-3 in the second quarter. Sierra Hegh made her only basket of the game midway through the quarter when she sank a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 18-15. EHT never trailed again.
Madison Israel (nine points, eight rebounds) helped EHT protect its lead in the fourth quarter by breaking free of Spirit’s full-court press for a pair of layups.
EHT also got a standout effort from 5-foot-10 center Natasha Iqbal, who scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Eagles would appear to be a program on the rise. Baxter, Israel and Iqbal are all sophomores. Egg Harbor will try to build on the momentum of Sunday’s win when it plays at Atlantic City on Wednesday.
“We have the potential do to well this season,” Olenik said. “They’re a nice group to work with. They’re really playing unselfish basketball. They get more happy over a pass than a bucket. That’s the best.”
Egg Harbor Township 8 16 3 14 — 41
Holy Spirit 12 3 9 10 — 34
EHT—Baxter 19, Iqbal 10, Israel 9, Hegh 3, Mahana 0.
HS—Young 16, Sofield 9, Pugliese 2, Pasquale 4, Lynch 3.
3-pointers—EHT. Hegh. HS. Sofield
Records—EHT 2-0, Holy Spirit 0-2
