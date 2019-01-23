Marquee Matchups
A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events
Girls Basketball
The 97.3 ESPN Shootout
Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City
This 23rd annual event always seems to feature some of the state’s top teams. Tickets cost $6 each day and benefit the Edyth T. Selvagn Memorial Scholarship fund, which presents scholarships to Ocean City High School graduates who primarily attend the University of Pennsylvania.
The highlight of this weekend’s action is the 7 p.m. Sunday matchup between rivals Mainland Regional (12-2) and Ocean City (9-3). Mainland is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean Coty is ranked No. 8. Mainland beat Ocean City 45-41 on Dec. 21. Kylee Watson averages 19.7 points for Mainland, while Emma Finnegan averages 10.8 points for Ocean City.
Saturday
12:45 p.m. – Vineland vs. Marlboro
2:30 p.m. – ACIT vs. Wildwood
4:15 p.m. Paul VI vs. Ewing
6 p.m. – Atlantic Coty vs. Gloucester Catholic
Sunday
Noon – Egg Harbor Township vs. Red Bank
1:45 p.m. – Absegami vs. Red Bank
3:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic
5:15 p.m. – Middle Township vs. Hammonton
7 p.m. – Mainland Regional vs. Ocean City
Boys Basketball
Jeff Coney Classic
Saturday at Rancocas Valley
Several of South Jersey’s top teams will participate in this showcase event named after the deceased Rancocas Valley coach. Rancocas has two gyms, so there’s plenty of action. Five Press-area teams will participate. Here is the schedule for their games:
11:30 a.m. – Millville vs. Willingboro
1 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Burlington Township
3:45 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Westampton tech
5:15 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Cherokee
7:15 p.m. – Atlantic City vs. Haddonfield
