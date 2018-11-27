ATLANTIC CITY — Gene Allen, the former Atlantic City boys basketball coach who was removed from his position last week, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Atlantic County Superior Court seeking to be reinstated.
The suit claims the city’s Board of Education failed to notify Allen his position as basketball coach was going to be discussed during the Nov. 20.
Allen said he filed the law suit because he felt his rights had been violated.
“I was hopeful this could expedite the process of getting me reinstated as the coach,” he said, “and help the kids as quickly as possible.”
School district did not respond to request for comment.