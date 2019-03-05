MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team only had three seniors on its roster this season.
The Panthers are young but also very talented.
It just did not go as planned Tuesday evening.
Second-seeded Manchester Township scored 24 second-quarter points en route to a 61-36 victory over fifth-seeded Middle Township in the South Jersey Group II championship game.
Manchester, which also defeated Middle for the crown in 2017, captured its third consecutive sectional title. The Chiefs (29-2) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
“I think we had a really good journey,” Middle sophomore Kate Herlihy said. “I don't think this game defined our entire season. I think we played the best we could. They are just really, really good.”
The Panthers last won the sectional title in 2012. Middle has made the playoffs every season over the past decade.
Herlihy, a 16-year-old from Dennis Township, and junior Kira Sides each scored 10 points and made two 3-point baskets.
“This season meant a lot,” Sides said. “Our whole team, we are like a second family. We are always there for each other on and off the court. ... We are definitely going to work harder next season and try to get back here and win.”
Middle, which defeated top-seeded Sterling in the semifinals, went undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division during the regular season.
The Panthers also had a 17-game win streak before falling to Ocean City in the CAL Tournament final Feb. 23.
Middle, ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11, finished 24-6 after a 4-4 start.
“It's been a tremendous journey,” coach John Leahy said. “Naturally, we are all disappointed about tonight. But, looking at the bigger picture, I can’t be more proud of my group.”
The Panthers’ Tori London, Paige Fox and Logan Thomas played their final high school games. But Middle will return several key players next season.
“It’s not about next year right now,” Leahy said. “It’s about telling these kids how thankful I am. I’m so proud of my group, I’m proud of my coaches and my program in general. We set a high standard, and I think we lived up to it this year.”
The Chiefs’ Leilani Correa scored a game-high 22, and Kemari Reynolds added 15. Destiny Adams had eight.
Middle trailed Manchester 12-7 after the first quarter and 36-9 at halftime.
But Middle, which scored 27 second-half points, played better after halftime. Sides scored all her points in the second half, while Herlihy added seven.
The Panthers’ Aubrey Hunter scored 10 in the game.
“We came out and said, ‘We have to do this for ourselves,’” said Sides, 17, of Cape May Court House. “We had to play with pride. We didn’t want to lose by that much.”
Sides, who said the program lost many seniors after her freshman season, and Herlihy are anticipating another great run at a sectional title next season.
“We are only losing three seniors,” Sides said. “So hopefully we come out stronger."
“Every year our goal is to work as hard as we can and to improve as the season goes," Leahy added. "I’m a little disappointed about the way we started (the season), but we finished 24-6. I think that says a lot about the heart of our team. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for better efforts or better attitudes.”
Manchester Twp;12 24 13 11- 61
Middle Twp;7 2 14 13- 36
MID— Herlihy 10, Sides 10, Hunter 10, London 4, Fox 2.
MAN— Correa 22, Reynolds 15, Des.Adams 8, Hayes-Jones 7, Anderson 6, Dak. Adams 2.
3-pointers— Sides (2), Herlihy (2) MID; Anderson (2), Correa (2), Reynolds, Hayes- Jones.
Records— Middle 24-6; Manchester 29-2
