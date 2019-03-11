The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team can just have fun Tuesday night.
The sixth-seeded Mustangs (28-3) will meet third-seeded Manchester Township (31-2) in a Tournament of Champions quarterfinal 7 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
For one of the few times all season, Mainland will be an underdog.
“No pressure,” senior guard Taylor Dalzell said. “You go out and give everything you can. You leave it all out there, and whatever happens, happens. We have to be happy either way with the outcome.”
The TOC features the six teams that won state group championships Saturday and Sunday. Mainland won the first state title in the program’s history, beating Chatham 42-35 in the Group III championship game Sunday.
The Mustangs received plenty of congratulations in school Monday.
“It was awesome,” Dalzell said. “All the teachers were congratulating us. It’s awesome to know the support is there.”
Still, Mainland has another game to play. Manchester, the Group II champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hawks also won the prestigious Shore Conference championship. Mainland is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11.
The Mustangs are familiar with Manchester. The teams played last season with Mainland winning 39-28.
But Mainland junior standout Kylee Watson is the only current Mustangs player who started in that game. Manchester is a year older and a year stronger. The Hawks also have added transfer Leilani Correa, a 6-foot senior guard who averages 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Mainland coach Scott Betson said the Mustangs have to box out, limit turnovers and get back on defense to stop Manchester’s fast-break.
“They’re supremely athletic,” Betson said of the Hawks. “They can shoot. It’s going to be a tough test.”
The TOC is a tricky proposition for teams. It can be difficult for teams to recover from the emotional thrill of winning a state championship and prepare for another game.
Since it began the TOC began in 1989, no Cape-Atlantic League team has won the championship. Only two, the 1992 Egg Harbor Township girls and the 1993 Middle Township boys, have reached the final.
Betson said he wants the Mustangs to compete as hard as they have all season and enjoy the opportunity to play in a TOC game.
“We’re ready,” Dalzell said. “We don’t want this season to end.”
