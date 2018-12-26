Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Camryn Dirkes took a shot to the right eye in her varsity basketball start earlier this month.
A few moments later, she bruised her nose in the collision.
After that start, the Mainland Regional point guard’s transition to high school basketball has been a breeze.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Dirkes scored 13 points and sank some clutch foul shots to lead the Mustangs to a 45-41 win over Middle Township in a Score at the Shore tournament semifinal at Southern Regional on Wednesday afternoon. Mainland (6-0) will play Lenape for the title 3:15 p.m. Friday at Southern.
“She is a freshman in name only,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of Dirkes. “If you were watching that game, there’s no way you would know she’s a freshman. She’s a special kid with a lot of talent, but she’s also a special personality in terms of her ability to just go out and play.”
Dirkes performance eased the pressure on Mainland junior Kylee Watson. Middle Township surrounded Watson in the lane. The 6-foot-4 Watson finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
“I knew I would have to adjust quickly,” Dirkes said. “I knew Kylee would have people on her all the time. I felt I had to step up along with my other teammates and make things happen.”
Mainland overcame standout efforts from Middle’s Kira Sides (13 points) and Kate Herlihy (18 points).
Wednesday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the holiday week. Mainland and Middle are Cape-Atlantic League contenders. Mainland is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Middle Township (4-1) is No. 9. University of Connecticut women’s associate head coach Chris Dailey attended the game to watch Watson.
The contest was hard fought with few fast breaks or easy baskets.
“It’s nice to know we can win a grind-it-out type of game,” Betson said. “It’s not really a style we like to play. Middle is a good team, and they’ve got some tough athletes.”
The 5-7 Dirkes plays with a plastic faceguard because of the injuries from her first game. The Linwood resident was scheduled to see a doctor about her nose on Wednesday but postponed the appointment to play in the game.
“Everybody is hyping me about the (mask) because it’s like the professionals,” Dirkes said. “But it gets annoying sometimes because it gets loose as much as I try to tighten it. People will hit it, and it will get in my vision. But it’s fine.”
Middle concentrated on stopping Watson. The Mustangs had ample open perimeter shots but sank just 6 of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.
Dirkes made several impressive moves. She drove the length of the court for a layup in the first half. She sank a 14-foot jumper to tie the game at 36 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Dirkes sank two free throws with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left to put the Mustangs up 41-39, and Mainland never trailed again.
For Middle, the game was one of missed opportunities. The Panthers were 2 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 0 for 4 in the final 56.8 seconds.
“Both teams played really hard,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “The bottom line for us was 2 for 8 from the foul line — foul shots and layups. That’s what we have to clean up.”
Dirkes finally clinched the victory when she sank two foul shots with 2.6 seconds left to put Mainland up four. The freshman cleared her mind before she stepped to the foul line
“Usually, if I get nervous or think about it too much, they won’t go in,” Dirkes said. “I needed just the right amount of confidence.”
Surprisingly for a freshman, but not for the people who know her, Dirkes had exactly that.
Middle Township; 9 14 10 8 – 41
Mainland Regional; 14 10 9 12 – 45
MT – Sides 13, Herlihy 18, Hunter 3, Fox 2, London 1, Thomas 2, Terenik 2
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.