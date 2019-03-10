TOMS RIVER — Camryn Dirkes admitted she had the jitters Sunday.
That was no surprise, considering the circumstances.
Dirkes and her Mainland Regional High School girls basketball teammates were playing Chatham for the first time.
“I’m always nervous,” she said, “when we play a team we haven’t seen before.”
The game was for the state Group III title. Mainland had never won a state title and this was the Mustangs’ first state final appearance in 30 years.
And perhaps most of all, Dirkes is a 15-year-old freshman.
Once Dirkes got comfortable, she performed like a veteran.
The point guard scored 11 points and penetrated the Chatham defense for timely layups to help Mainland win 42-35 at RWJBarnabas Health Arena.
“I was definitely nervous,” Dirkes said. “But I had faith in my team, and my team had faith in me. I just can’t stop smiling.”
Dirkes has been a big part of Mainland’s success all season. She did not step into an easy spot. Mainland is a veteran team. The juniors and seniors have been friends since they were young girls. But the older Mustangs helped ease Dirkes’ transition. Her older sister, Emily, is a standout cross country runner and a Mainland senior.
“My sister is in their grade,” Dirkes said of her teammates. “They’ve always been at my house. I know them, and they know me. We were all excited to play together. They accepted me right away and gave me all the confidence I needed.”
Still, Dirkes never guessed that she would be such a big part of a state championship team.
“I hoped to get some playing time,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d be bringing up the ball in the state championship.”
On Sunday, Dirkes — as she has done all season — sparked the offense with her ability to create shots off the dribble.
Mainland struggled for open shots in the first half.
Dirkes got the offense going when she sank a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and then made two driving layups in the second.
Her layup with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game capped a 7-0 run and gave the Mustangs a 34-29 lead.
Dirkes finished 4 of 6 from the field. She had two assists and committed just three turnovers.
Dirkes also played a key defensive role Sunday. In the second half, she guarded Chatham leading scorer Maddie Hartnett, who scored 12 points but made just 5 of 16 shots.
“I didn’t want to get beat backdoor,” Dirkes said, “and I didn’t want her to shoot in my face either.”
Mainland finished 28-1 last season, the lone loss coming to Ocean City in the South Jersey title game. Dirkes gives Mainland a dimension the Mustangs teams didn’t have in the recent past.
“Everyone asks the difference between this year and last year,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “You can’t have that conversation without talking about Camryn and how effective she is off the dribble. We have kids who can shoot. We have (Kylee Watson) who is a threat around the paint. The other piece we had to have in order to pull out games like this was a kid who could put it on the floor and get to the rim.”
Dirkes celebrated with her teammates after the final buzzer.
“I told my coach,” she said with a laugh, “that I’ve peaked already. Its my freshman year, and I’ve peaked.”
What was Betson’s response?
“She’d better have not,” he said.
