Gene Allen wants to coach the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team.
The Atlantic City Board of Education voted last week not to reappoint Allen, who led the Vikings to unprecedented heights by winning three state championships. The board’s decision stunned the state high school basketball community.
In the first few days after the board’s decision, Allen wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. That is no longer the case.
“If given the opportunity,” Allen said Saturday, “I would definitely coach the team. I wouldn’t let the kids down”
Allen said this past weekend he wasn’t sure if he would hire a lawyer or enlist the help of the Atlantic City teacher’s union.
“I’m still weighing my options,” he said.
But it seems the next part of this saga will play out at the Dec. 11 board meeting. Atlantic City opens Dec. 14 at St. Joseph, a team predicted to be one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s best this season.
There was talk Wednesday that the board would hold a special meeting to discuss the boys basketball coaching position next week, but those plans have been canceled. The next scheduled board meeting is Dec. 11.
“I can’t roll over,” Allen said. “I want (the board) to sit there and tell me (I can’t coach) to my face. If that’s the case, so be it.”
Elijah Langford, a former Vikings player and Allen assistant, will run practices this week. Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford has referred all questions to the superintendent. The Atlantic City school administration has not been able to be reached for a comment because of the holiday weekend.
The board voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Allen after the parent of one of his graduated players criticized Allen for several actions, but primarily a text message that Allen sent to last year’s team, saying the team did not deserve a post-season banquet. The team ended up having the banquet anyway.
Allen is 17 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in school history with a career record of 336-101. Atlantic City finished 25-5 last season.
“I don’t care about those 17 wins,” Allen said. “It’s not what is driving this. What’s driving this is that I’ve been with these kids for four years. They worked their tails off this summer. They lifted this fall. They’ve ran this fall. They’ve tolerated me. They deserved to be coached by me if given that opportunity.
Allen said Wednesday more than 40 Atlantic City players came to his class room.
“I had to talk them off the ledge,” Allen said. “They were saying, ‘We don’t want to play the season.’ I’ve tried to turn this thing into a teachable moment. Regardless of how we feel or if we’ve possibly been done wrong, life goes on. You have to pick yourself up by the bootstraps and continue to move forward. I told them, ‘If you love me like you say you do, you will do that.’ I know that’s what they’ll do. The kids are resilient.”
Allen remains confident in the Vikings' future — with or without him.
“I’ve always said everybody in the program is expendable, including myself,” he said. “If I’m not there, you still have to have a season. You have to do the best you can. We are Atlantic City strong."
