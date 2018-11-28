ATLANTIC CITY — Gene Allen is back as Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee reinstated Allen effective immediately Wednesday until further order of the court. Blee set a Dec. 10 hearing to review Allen’s case.
The Atlantic City Superintendent’s Office did not return a call for comment on the court ruling Wednesday afternoon.
Allen said he was stunned when his lawyer informed him Wednesday afternoon of the judge’s decision.
“To be honest you with you, it’s surreal,” Allen said Wednesday evening. “All that has transpired over the span of a week, but I was glad to be (at practice). It felt right.”