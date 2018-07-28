George Holden spent nearly 50 years watching Lower Cape May Regional High School basketball.
First, he was a coach, then a spectator.
Along the way, his family became synonymous with Caper Tigers hoops.
Holden died Friday. He was 84.
He coached the Lower Cape May boys from 1969-72 and again from 1976-85. He had a career record of 216-130 and is a member of the South Jersey Coaches Hall of Fame. George's children and grandchildren played and coached for Lower.
“It’s been a neat dynamic,” George’s son Pat Holden said Saturday. “There’s nothing my father enjoyed more than sitting at halfcourt and watching his grandkids play. There’s nothing he relished more.”
George graduated from Cape May High School in 1952. He coached and taught at several South Jersey schools before returning to Lower. George coached the 1971-72 and 1984-85 Lower teams to Cape-Atlantic League titles. The 1972 team featured Charlie Wise, one of the best players in CAL history.
“He never stopped wanting to learn about the game,” Pat said of his father. “He read books about it when he was in his 80s. He never stopped wanting to learn.”
George passed his passion for basketball on to his sons, Scott and Pat. Scott is theLower boys basketball coach. Pat graduated from Lower in 1985 with 1,257 career points. He played at Trenton State (now The College of New Jersey) and Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University). Pat coached the Lower boys team for 14 years before resigning after the 2010 season.
George’s grandchildren and Pat’s children Lauren and Pat have continued the Holden family tradition of basketball success.
Lauren graduated from Lower in 2015 with 2,476 career points. She started at point guard for Fordham University last season and will be a senior this fall.
Pat graduated from Lower in the spring with 2,103 career points. He will continue his career at Widener University in the fall.
George Holden often gave his grandchildren tips after games.
"I just turned 80 years old, and this gives me something to live for," he said with a laugh in 2015 as Lauren closed in on 2,000 career points at Lower.
Holden is survived by his wife, Virginia, children Amy Kennedy, 54, Pat, 52, Mike, 49, Scott, 44, and Jennifer, 43, and 12 grandchildren.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.