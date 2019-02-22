Familiar foes will meet in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship games at Stockton University on Saturday afternoon.
Second-seeded Ocean City (19-6) and fourth-seeded Middle Township (21-4) high schools will play for the girls basketball title at noon. Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (24-1) and second-seeded St. Augustine (21-3) will meet for the boys championship at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and include admission to both games.
The Ocean City and Middle Township girls are Cape May County rivals. They faced each other in the 2016 and 2017 CAL title games with Middle winning in 2016 and Ocean City in 2017.
In the boys tournament, Wildwood Catholic is the defending champion. This is the first time the Crusaders and St. Augustine have met in the CAL final, but they played in the regular season with Wildwood Catholic winning 67-44 in Buena Vista Township on Jan. 8.
A preview of both games follows:
Ocean City (19-6) vs. Middle Township (21-4)
These are two of the most successful girls basketball programs in CAL history. Ocean City and Middle have each won five league titles since the CAL began its current championship game in 1992.
Both teams emphasize defense, so points could be tough to come by.
Ocean City is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders are the defending South Jersey Group III champions, and this is their fifth straight appearance in the CAL title game.
Senior point guard Danielle Donoghue averages 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. Emma Finnegan, a 6-foot junior center, averages 10 points. Senor guard Tori Rolls sparks the defense with 63 steals.
Middle Township has won 17 straight games. Panthers junior forward Kira Sides has more than 1,000 career points. Point guard Jenna Herlihy is one of South Jersey’s top sophomores.
Ocean City advanced to the final with a 64-42 win over Wildwood Catholic on Thursday night. Middle Township topped Mainland Regional 34-25 in the other semifinal.
St. Augustine Prep (21-3) vs. Wildwood Catholic (24-1)
Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 4. Wildwood Catholic is the defending champion.
The Crusaders feature a pair of NCAA Division I prospects in 6-foot-7 Taj Thweatt and 6-5 Jahlil White. Thweatt averages 20.7 points, while White contributes 18.5 points per game. Junior swingman Jacob Hopping has been a clutch player for the Crusaders, averaging 13.6 points.
St. Augustine has a won league-best 10 CAL titles since the league began its current championship game in 1992.
The Hermits have overwhelmed opponents with their size this season. Charles Solomon, a 6-5 senior, averages 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. St. Augustine also gets key contributions from brothers Andrew and Matt Delaney. Andrew, a 6-7 senior, averages 11.7 points, while Matt, a 6-8 sophomore, averages 7.9 points.
The Hermits defeated Ocean City 72-65 in a semifinal Thursday. The Crusaders beat Pleasantville 65-49.
