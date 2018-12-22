The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team won its fourth straight game Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans rallied in the second half to beat Wildwood 65-57 in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Joe Glenn sank 8 of 11 shots and scored 17 for Spirit. Jake LaMonaca sank 9 of 14 shots and scored 21 for the winners, while Santino Georgio was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Tyler Tomlin scored 23 points for Wildwood.
Holy Spirit 10 13 24 18 – 65
Wildwood 12 14 16 15 – 57
HS – Gerena 6, Glenn 17, Georgio 11, Kalinowski 4, LaMonaca 21, Cella 6
WW – McGrath 6, Miles 9, Long 15, Tomlin 23, Brown 4
Wildwood Catholic 51, Marist 36
The Crusaders rallied in the second half for the win in this Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game.
Wildwood Catholic outscored Marist 33-15 in the second half. The Crusaders (5-0) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Taj Thweatt sank 7 of 13 shots, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc – to lead Wildwood Catholic with 17 points. Jahlil White had 13 points and three steals, while Jacob Hopping contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Marist 14 7 5 10 – 36
Wildwood Catholic 10 8 13 20 – 51
MR – Sheridan 5, Jackson 13, Singh 2, Santiago 6, Mincy 3, Bruce 5, Edwards 2
WC – Thweatt 17, McGonigle 5, White 13, Zarfatti 0, Hopping 16
Ocean City 59, Kingsway Regional 48
Gannon Brady scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Ocean City to the win in this Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game.
Joey Sacco went 8 for 8 from the foul line and scored 18 points. Luke Varallo had five steals for the Red Raiders, who improved to 2-1.
Kingsway 5 12 15 16 – 48
Ocean City 8 14 13 24 – 59
KW – Woodson 3, Keels 12, Warren 4, Odom 5, Pollick 10, Shorter 2, Lynch 9, Frisby 3
OC – Graham 8, Brady 14, Sacco 18, Varallo 6, Rhodes 8, Fnnegan 2, Stokes 3
Mainland Regional 69, Asbury Park 51
Angelo Barron scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs to the win in this Score at the Shore game at Southern Regional.
Tommy Zanaras added 12 points for Mainland.
Asbury Park 3 9 17 22 - 51
Mainland 18 18 19 14 – 69
AP – Garius 13, Brown 23, Massey 10, Etienne 2, Herring 3
ML – Zanaras 12, Massari 3, Barron 18, Cook 7, Mace 7, Carney 1, Mazur 4, DeRosa 3, Osunniyi 7, Spence 3, Tamanini 4
